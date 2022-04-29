IPL 2022, RR vs MI: 3 player battles to watch out for

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday (April 30). While RR will look to secure four wins on the trot, MI will hunt for that elusive first IPL 2022 win.

Rajasthan pipped Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game on 26 April to sit pretty in second place in the points table. Meanwhile, while Mumbai lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 24 April.

Mumbai will be a sore absentee this year as far as the playoff picture looks. However, they have a shot at playing spoilsport and holding Rajasthan to 12 points in what has been a crowded top half of the table. There's pride to play for as well.

Ahead of the key clash, we take a look at the player matchups that may very well decide whether Mumbai will land a win.

#1 MI skipper Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

Now this may seem like a familiar tale where MI captain Rohit Sharma has a tendency to fail against left-arm quicks. However, Trent Boult, a former Mumbai bowler, has been rather dismal going wicketless in the last three games.

Rohit, on the other hand, has been in a form slump himself. When the two meet, it's about whoever wins the contest getting the much-needed boost..

#2 Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah

Teams have been quite content to see Jasprit Bumrah off safely rather than swing for the fences in IPL 2022 so far. This has resulted in the quick bagging just five wickets from eight games.

Buttler may have walked for a single-digit score against Bangalore, but his intent was still present. With his natural instinct of taking on bowlers, he will look to put Bumrah through his paces. The English batter has 499 runs from eight matches at an average of 71.29 and a strike rate of 159.42. He has scored three centuries in the process.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent performers for Mumbai in their forgettable campaign thus far. He will be up against Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal (18 wickets from eight games).

Yadav has 239 runs from six matches at an average of 47.80 and his contest against Chahal will be that of skill vs skill. Both players are extremely innovative and courageous in their approach, making it a mouth-watering clash to watch out for.

Edited by Aditya Singh