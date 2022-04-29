IPL 2022, RR vs MI: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) tomorrow evening at the DY Patil Stadium. The two franchises played at this venue earlier this season, where RR emerged victorious by 23 runs.

RR have been quite impressive so far this season, with their most recent outing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore ending in a 29-run win for the Royals. Meanwhile, MI are yet to open their account in IPL 2022 after eight matches.

The DY Patil Stadium pitch report will be telecast a few minutes before the toss, but before that, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 20

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 156

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the last game at this stadium, the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight runs. GT won the toss and elected to bat first. A half-century from skipper Hardik Pandya helped GT finish with 156/9 in the first innings.

Chasing 157 to win, KKR finished with 148/8 in their 20 overs. Andre Russell top-scored for Kolkata with a 25-ball 48.

A total of 17 wickets fell in the 40 overs of that match, with pace bowlers accounting for 15 of them. The batters from the two teams smashed 14 sixes in 40 overs.

