IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: 3 player battles to watch out for

It will be a high-octane clash when a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side take on the formidable Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the first time in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (April 5).

Bangalore is coming off a thriller against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Rajasthan come into the game following a thumping 23-run win against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

On paper, the Royals pip the challengers as a stronger side. However, a team with match-winners in Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik cannot be counted out.

The clash between the powerhouses also promises some intense player matchups. Ahead of the game, we take a look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Virat Kohli was off to a breezy start against the Punjab Kings and Kolkata and has traditionally fared well against Rajasthan, scoring 579 runs at an average of 30.47. He has also dominated Ravichandran Ashwin averaging 162 against the right-armer.

Ashwin has dismissed the former RCB skipper just once in 20 innings and will be keen to get the better of the batter at Wankhede.

#2 Mohammed Siraj vs Jos Buttler

After a bruising century against Mumbai, Jos Buttler will look to take on seamer Mohammed Siraj and extend his purple patch.

The RCB bowler has been guilty of straying down the leg side too often in the last couple of games and the Englishman will punish the balls that are in his arc. Siraj has picked up three wickets so far this season at an economy rate of 8.48, his most expensive since 2020.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga vs Sanju Samson

RR skipper Sanju Samson vs RCB's trump card Wanindu Hasranga will make for an interesting middle-overs battle. The Sri Lankan spinner has had the better of the Kerala batter, dismissing him four times in T20 cricket.

It was also an improved performance by the spinner in the game against KKR where he picked up four wickets. Samson has been amongst the runs as well with scores of 55 and 30.

This will be a clash between Hasaranga's guile and Samson's solid technique and hard-hitting ability.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar