"I am a hundred per cent sure that he will score big" - Sanjay Manjrekar backs RR's Jos Buttler to fire in IPL 2022 final

Ex-India player Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Rajasthan Royals' (RR) in-form batter Jos Buttler to do well against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the all-important IPL 2022 final.

Manjrekar pointed out that Jos Buttler was in tremendous form in the first half of this year's edition but struggled to find rhythm later in the tournament. However, he showed his class once again with his match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2.

The former India batsman opined that GT bowlers must find a way to stop the swashbuckling batter as he has the ability to take the game away by scoring big runs. Manjrekar made these remarks while speaking on ESPNcricinfo ahead of the summit clash.

"I feel Jos Buttler will fire in the final as well. It has been an interesting season for him but he has shown his class. He was in brilliant form in the first seven games and then had a slump in the other half. But he bounced back and singlehandedly won RR the game against RCB. I am a 100 percent sure that he will score big and GT will need to do something to stop him."

Jos Buttler took the RCB bowlers to the cleaners in their crucial IPL 2022 playoffs clash. The right-hander, with his unbeaten knock of 106, guided his team to a decisive 7-wicket victory in the knockout fixture.

It is worth mentioning that he is currently the leading run-scorer of the season. The dynamic batter has amassed 824 runs from 16 games, including four stunning centuries.

"They have found a new formula" - Sanjay Manjrekar on RR's bowling attack

The 56-year-old analyst and commentator further added that RR will not rely on the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in the final. He highlighted that the wicket in Ahmedabad hasn't turned much and hence the side will want their seamers to step up.

Manjrekar suggested that Rajasthan will want Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult to make the new ball count so that there is less pressure on them in the death overs.

"We had earlier thought that Yuzvendra Chahal and the other spinners would be the game changers for RR. Their death bowling, on the other hand, was a bit of a lottery. But they have found a new formula and can surely make the most of it on this pitch."

"They can use Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult in the first six overs and make sure that they do enough damage to reduce the pressure on death bowlers. They won't be dependent just on Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Moreover, the wicket hasn't turned much and seamers will be their best bet."

RR and GT will lock horns in the highly anticipated IPL 2022 final on Sunday, May 29. The contest will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

