IPL 2022: Shane Watson gives an injury update on Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of the limited-overs series against Pakistan due to a low-grade hip flexor injury, is likely to make his comeback soon, according to Shane Watson.

Watson, who is now the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC), said that the injury isn't too bad. Speaking in a recent interview, he said:

"Yea, it is disappointing for Mitch that he's missed out on the Aussies' short format series over in Pakistan. I've heard it is not too bad."

Shane Watson further added that Mitchell Marsh is in great hands with Patrick Farhart, who is one of the best physios in the world at the moment. He further added:

"Patty (Patrick) Farhart is one of the best physios in world cricket. He is one of the greatest blokes on the planet as well but he is an incredible physio. So, Mitch is in great hands. I think it is not too bad of an injury. Hip flexor or something like that. I don't think it is going to be too bad."

"Mitchell Marsh doesn't need to be bowling to be a part of the side" - Shane Watson

Shane Watson further added that Mitchell Marsh could fit into the Delhi team as a pure batter, given his skill and consistency over the last 12-18 months. He said that the balance in the side will allow him to be a part of the playing XI even if he doesn't bowl.

Watson hopes that Marsh is fully fit again in the next couple of weeks. He said:

"The balance with the team with Delhi is that he is not going to have to necessarily bowl... to be able to be fit to bowl to play his part. I think his batting has been... he's highly skilled and he has been incredible in the last 12-18 months as well. I think it is not too bad and Patty Farhart can work his magic and get him ready over the next couple of weeks."

With David Warner also likely to join the squad soon, Shane hopes that the team's composition will be a lot better going forward.

Edited by Steffi