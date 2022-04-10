IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their fourth match of IPL 2022 tomorrow evening against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Ahmedabad-based franchise is the only undefeated side in the competition, with three wins in as many matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have won one of their three games in the new season. SRH suffered defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in their first two matches. The Orange Army opened its account on the points table with a win against Chennai Super Kings last weekend.

Before SRH and GT cross swords for the first time in IPL history tomorrow, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played at the DY Patil Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 13

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 205/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 152

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the previous game hosted by this venue, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma won the Man of the Match award for his career-best knock of 75 runs. Sharma smashed five fours and three sixes for the Orange Army.

Batting first, CSK scored 154/7 in their 20 overs. In reply, SRH scored 155/2 in 17.4 overs to get off the mark in IPL 2022.

A total of nine sixes were hit by batters of the two teams in the 37.4 overs of that contest. Nine wickets fell in two innings, with pacers bagging six of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee