IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG: 3 player battles to watch out for

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are still looking for their first win in IPL 2022. They will be hoping it comes against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (April 4) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

After a poor all-round performance against the Rajasthan Royals, they will be keen to notch up a win against LSG.

Lucknow pulled off a win in their second outing against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thanks to Evin Lewis and Aayush Badoni's bruising innings and finesse at the death. KL Rahul and his side will look to take advantage against a Hyderabad side still looking to hit the straps.

#1 Manish Pandey vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have played for the same side over the last few years, but will now be on the opposite end in this match. History suggests that the seamer has got the better of the Karnataka batter four times in the IPL.

With Pandey having a dismal outing in the first couple of games, he will look to bring his attacking style of play and get the upper hand over Kumar in Monday's clash.

#2 LSG's Jason Holder vs Kane Williamson

With Jason Holder returning to the fold for LSG, Hyderabad's batting will be further tested, putting the onus on Kane Williamson to negate the Holder threat.

LSG's third seamer option has come up as a potentially weak link, more so when their frontline options in Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera have an off day. Holder's experience and accuracy is just what the team needs to iron out that flaw.

#3 Evin Lewis vs T Natarajan

Accuracy meets blunt force in Mumbai after Lewis' power-hitting was seen on full display against CSK. The West Indies batter will be up against T Natarajan, one of the best in the business when it comes to landing yorkers at will.

Natarajan will be one of the quicks tasked with the responsibility of dismissing LSG's top order.

