IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

After a morale-shattering defeat against the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look forward to making a fresh start when they battle the Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium tomorrow.

While SRH do not have any momentum on their side, LSG will be full of confidence, having chased a 211-run target against the Chennai Super Kings a few nights ago. KL Rahul and his men will aim to build a winning streak in IPL 2022.

Before the Lucknow Super Giants cross swords with the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time ever, here are some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches played in Navi Mumbai.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 205/2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 202

Average 1st innings score: 151

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the last match at the DY Patil Stadium, Jos Buttler scored a fantastic ton for the Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians. Buttler's ton powered the Royals to a score of 193 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 194 for their first win in IPL 2022, the Mumbai Indians managed only 170 runs in the second innings. Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan's fifties went in vain as the Rajasthan Royals won the match by 23 runs.

Batters from the two franchises smashed 19 sixes in the battle between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. A total of 16 wickets fell in the match, with spinners taking three of them.

Fans should expect an equal contest between bat and ball when the Lucknow Super Giants take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar