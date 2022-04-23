"This is WWE level stuff!" - Fans split over Rishabh Pant asking DC batters to walk out due to controversial umpiring in IPL 2022

Although Jos Buttler scored his third century of the season, Friday's IPL 2022 game will be remembered for Rishabh Pant's frustration due to controversial decisions made by the on-field umpires in the final over of the Delhi Capitals (DC) innings.

All-rounder Rovman Powell couldn't quite pull off what could have been an incredible win for his team as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended up winning by 15 runs.

The Capitals think tank made a questionable decision by holding back their power-hitter Powell and promoting all-rounders Axaar Patel and Shardul Thakur ahead of him.

However, Powell still gave his best while he was at the crease. With 36 required off the last over, the game seemed to be beyond DC's grasp. But Rovman Powell smashed three sixes off the first three balls and brought the equation down to 18 from three.

DC dugout, Rishabh Pant were furious with umpires' controversial decision

While it was still a steep ask, Powell was in the zone and Obed McCoy was under tremendous pressure. But replays showed that the third ball of the final over could have been above waist height yet the on-field umpires didn't call it a no-ball.

The DC dugout was animated and captain Rishabh Pant told the players to walk off. But the umpires still decided not to go upstairs for the no-ball check.

This brief stoppage in play proved to be pivotal in taking away all the momentum that Powell had. The all-rounder failed to hit any more sixes and RR eventually won the game quite comfortably.

Rishabh Pant was livid with the loss and had a brief chat with the umpires and opposition captain Sanju Samson after the game ended. DC fans were also agitated on Twitter and slammed the umpires for not calling the no-ball that could have given the Capitals a fantastic chance to win the game.

However, some fans were split on whether Pant had the right to tell his players to walk out. Here are some of the reactions:

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan What was third umpire doing ??? What was third umpire doing ???

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Shocking night. The umpiring has been worse than even gully-mohalla standard but Rishabh Pant had no business to suggest his batsmen to stage a walkout #DCvRR Shocking night. The umpiring has been worse than even gully-mohalla standard but Rishabh Pant had no business to suggest his batsmen to stage a walkout #DCvRR

Sagar @sagarcasm Tu jaake kar le umpiring Tu jaake kar le umpiring https://t.co/VL6jPTZ5eq

Ank @ankmehta45 Commentators you better not shout yOu CaNnOt WaLk OnTo ThE fIeLd cause when a certain someone walked with all the aggression in the world in 2019 not one of you uttered a word Commentators you better not shout yOu CaNnOt WaLk OnTo ThE fIeLd cause when a certain someone walked with all the aggression in the world in 2019 not one of you uttered a word

Prithvi @Puneite_ Some people are saying the 3rd umpire himself should have interferred



Le the 3rd umpire himself Some people are saying the 3rd umpire himself should have interferredLe the 3rd umpire himself https://t.co/Z9OB1BkaOQ

Dave @CricketDave27 Still laughing at the way Pant pointed to send Pravin Amre onto the ground like he is his bodyguard going to beat the umpire up Still laughing at the way Pant pointed to send Pravin Amre onto the ground like he is his bodyguard going to beat the umpire up

Manya @CSKian716 Players wildin in the academy when the coach is on leave Players wildin in the academy when the coach is on leave https://t.co/2zqvlscPFq

Prajakta @18prajakta Umpires decision is the final decision, okay man. But for how long is a team gonna face the wrath of it? On-field umpire as well as third umpire didn’t not call it a no ball. What even? Umpires decision is the final decision, okay man. But for how long is a team gonna face the wrath of it? On-field umpire as well as third umpire didn’t not call it a no ball. What even?

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric Delhi Capitals completely bottled it there, they had a good chance to take their players off the field and head back on the team bus after such a disgraceful umpiring decision. Delhi Capitals completely bottled it there, they had a good chance to take their players off the field and head back on the team bus after such a disgraceful umpiring decision.

Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread @basedIITian Bishan Singh Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Arjuna Ranatunga, MS Dhoni, now Pant - what a great list to be part of. Bishan Singh Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Arjuna Ranatunga, MS Dhoni, now Pant - what a great list to be part of.

Bavuma(GT & KKR fan) @goatbavuma Today Ricky ponting not present there if he was present he would have signalled it as no ball and umpires would have accepted.. Today Ricky ponting not present there if he was present he would have signalled it as no ball and umpires would have accepted.. https://t.co/QOUETyebfK

Mon @4sacinom Declaring the innings to keep the NRR Intact, my captain Declaring the innings to keep the NRR Intact, my captain 😂 https://t.co/VkPs9h4MTA

Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread @basedIITian People can disagree but umpire also took it on his ego and acted emotionally in the situation rather than pragmatically. People can disagree but umpire also took it on his ego and acted emotionally in the situation rather than pragmatically.

Abhinav Mukund @mukundabhinav @SriniMaama16 Unless it's a dismissal you cannot check the no ball. It wasnt being rigid,its just the rule is made that way! @SriniMaama16 Unless it's a dismissal you cannot check the no ball. It wasnt being rigid,its just the rule is made that way!

Rishabh Srivastava @AskRishabh Manya @CSKian716 Rishabh actually looked like he would punch somebody at the post match interview. Rishabh actually looked like he would punch somebody at the post match interview. Then he would have won "punch super striker of the match" award twitter.com/CSKian716/stat… Then he would have won "punch super striker of the match" award twitter.com/CSKian716/stat…

Akhil Ranade @akhilranade Dhoni walking on the field vs RR a few years ago … now an assistant coach coming on the field to argue with an umpire …. Cricket is changing Dhoni walking on the field vs RR a few years ago … now an assistant coach coming on the field to argue with an umpire …. Cricket is changing

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Umpiring is deciding the match results. Below poverty level that! Umpiring is deciding the match results. Below poverty level that! 👍👍

ɐsʅɐɯ #rcb 🍁 @aslamixed MOHAMED RIYAZ @ursriyaz If Dhoni was right that day Rishabh is right today..



If Dhoni was wrong that day Rishabh is wrong today..



Why double standards If Dhoni was right that day Rishabh is right today.. If Dhoni was wrong that day Rishabh is wrong today.. Why double standards The MS Dhoni from DC Camp: twitter.com/ursriyaz/statu… The MS Dhoni from DC Camp: twitter.com/ursriyaz/statu… https://t.co/EHi6gprkKd

Adi @adithya_electro Lord Thakur blessing the crowd meanwhile Lord Thakur blessing the crowd meanwhile 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Wjpnnfbk45

Manjyot Wadhwa @Manjyot68915803 @mufaddal_vohra i stand with rishabh shame on IPL they can have world class umpire for the best league in the tournament @mufaddal_vohra i stand with rishabh shame on IPL they can have world class umpire for the best league in the tournament

Prithvi @Puneite_ Jo hua sahi hua. Itna close call tum refer nahi karte. Legal ball dede uske baad 3rd umpire no problem, but always fight for whats right Jo hua sahi hua. Itna close call tum refer nahi karte. Legal ball dede uske baad 3rd umpire no problem, but always fight for whats right

Danish Sait @DanishSait Powell starting the last over with 3 sixes, Praveen Amre running out on the field, Rishabh Pant calling his batsman back, umpire not checking that no ball thing … Excellent entertainment, this is WWE level stuff, I was waiting for Vince McMahon to run out on the field too! Powell starting the last over with 3 sixes, Praveen Amre running out on the field, Rishabh Pant calling his batsman back, umpire not checking that no ball thing … Excellent entertainment, this is WWE level stuff, I was waiting for Vince McMahon to run out on the field too!

Flighted Leggie 🏏 @flighted_leggie Everyone would be better off if the third umpire is made to check waist-high no balls every time. Everyone would be better off if the third umpire is made to check waist-high no balls every time.

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta Umpiring has been so horrible, how could the umpire be so sure about that not being a no ball. Umpire’s ego should not be bigger than the game. Third umpire should have stepped in. Nonsense. Umpiring has been so horrible, how could the umpire be so sure about that not being a no ball. Umpire’s ego should not be bigger than the game. Third umpire should have stepped in. Nonsense.

Sarah Waris @swaris16 But it's worth thinking that this loss could potentially rob DC of a spot in the playoffs. Dissenting this way is wrong, but there's too many "accept what the umpire has given" takes going around. There has to be more uniformity with regards to rules and what's acceptable. But it's worth thinking that this loss could potentially rob DC of a spot in the playoffs. Dissenting this way is wrong, but there's too many "accept what the umpire has given" takes going around. There has to be more uniformity with regards to rules and what's acceptable.

Manya @CSKian716 Pant outside the third umpire's room: Pant outside the third umpire's room: https://t.co/ynqKPLQTim

Prasanna @prasannalara When every single thing is referred to the 3rd umpire it’s baffling not to take this to the 3rd umpire as the impact was very clearly above the waist.When technology is there to assist why not use it ? When every single thing is referred to the 3rd umpire it’s baffling not to take this to the 3rd umpire as the impact was very clearly above the waist.When technology is there to assist why not use it ?

arfan @Im__Arfan 3rd umpire during that controversy 3rd umpire during that controversy https://t.co/ehxCkDFLyb

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Moving forward perhaps the third umpire should be checking the waist high full tosses too. If its visible, why not correct it ? #DCvsRR Moving forward perhaps the third umpire should be checking the waist high full tosses too. If its visible, why not correct it ? #DCvsRR

ayaan. @AyanMusk Pant sent Thakur and Axar over Powell aur ab umpire pe gussa nikaal raha 🤣 Pant sent Thakur and Axar over Powell aur ab umpire pe gussa nikaal raha 🤣

arfan @Im__Arfan Funny thing these clowns started checking even ultraedge these days for stumping chance to make it a fair call but 3rd umpire 🤡 sits there quietly watching all the circus even when the replay was shown right away Funny thing these clowns started checking even ultraedge these days for stumping chance to make it a fair call but 3rd umpire 🤡 sits there quietly watching all the circus even when the replay was shown right away

👑🔔 @superking1814



Whole crowd was chanting Cheater Cheater

Worst decision from umpire

Sad for rishabh pant

#DCvsRR It was a no ball, clear cut no ball.Whole crowd was chanting Cheater CheaterWorst decision from umpireSad for rishabh pant It was a no ball, clear cut no ball.Whole crowd was chanting Cheater Cheater Worst decision from umpireSad for rishabh pant #DCvsRR https://t.co/PU3b6NeDu9

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh Getting a bad decision from the umpire and calling your batsmen back from the field are two different events. One happens every 2nd match, the latter happens once in a decade. Pant should be severely punished for this. Getting a bad decision from the umpire and calling your batsmen back from the field are two different events. One happens every 2nd match, the latter happens once in a decade. Pant should be severely punished for this.

siddhi @_sectumsempra18 umpire deserves a belt treatment for not giving this a no ball. umpire deserves a belt treatment for not giving this a no ball. https://t.co/NmlM5jnQ2a

DC might feel hard done due to the controversial umpiring decision. But the sensational maiden over from Prasidh Krishna right at the death, coupled with the Capitals' decision to send Powell late, might have been the factors that contributed more significantly to DC's loss

