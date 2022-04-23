"This is WWE level stuff!" - Fans split over Rishabh Pant asking DC batters to walk out due to controversial umpiring in IPL 2022

Although Jos Buttler scored his third century of the season, Friday's IPL 2022 game will be remembered for Rishabh Pant's frustration due to controversial decisions made by the on-field umpires in the final over of the Delhi Capitals (DC) innings.
All-rounder Rovman Powell couldn't quite pull off what could have been an incredible win for his team as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended up winning by 15 runs.
The Capitals think tank made a questionable decision by holding back their power-hitter Powell and promoting all-rounders Axaar Patel and Shardul Thakur ahead of him.
However, Powell still gave his best while he was at the crease. With 36 required off the last over, the game seemed to be beyond DC's grasp. But Rovman Powell smashed three sixes off the first three balls and brought the equation down to 18 from three.
DC dugout, Rishabh Pant were furious with umpires' controversial decision
While it was still a steep ask, Powell was in the zone and Obed McCoy was under tremendous pressure. But replays showed that the third ball of the final over could have been above waist height yet the on-field umpires didn't call it a no-ball.
The DC dugout was animated and captain Rishabh Pant told the players to walk off. But the umpires still decided not to go upstairs for the no-ball check.
This brief stoppage in play proved to be pivotal in taking away all the momentum that Powell had. The all-rounder failed to hit any more sixes and RR eventually won the game quite comfortably.
Rishabh Pant was livid with the loss and had a brief chat with the umpires and opposition captain Sanju Samson after the game ended. DC fans were also agitated on Twitter and slammed the umpires for not calling the no-ball that could have given the Capitals a fantastic chance to win the game.
However, some fans were split on whether Pant had the right to tell his players to walk out. Here are some of the reactions:
DC might feel hard done due to the controversial umpiring decision. But the sensational maiden over from Prasidh Krishna right at the death, coupled with the Capitals' decision to send Powell late, might have been the factors that contributed more significantly to DC's loss