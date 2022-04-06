Three players who could replace Nathan Coulter-Nile in the IPL

Rajasthan Royals have confirmed that Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder has returned to Australia for rehab after suffering a side strain.

The 34-year-old picked up the injury during Rajasthan's opening contest against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the Royals won by 61 runs. He left the field without completing his quota of four overs and hasn't been seen in action since. Navdeep Saini replaced him in the playing XI for the next two matches.

Rajasthan Royals will need to find a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile in the IPL 2022

The all-rounder will be a huge miss for the Royals, considering the need for bowling all-rounders in their side. He has performed well in the competition with the ball and a little with the bat as well.

While the injury to the Australian is unfortunate, it offers the Rajasthan Royals the opportunity to address a gaping hole in their side. On that note, let's take a look at three potential replacements for Coulter-Nile at the Rajasthan Royals.

#3 David Wiese

David Wiese @David_Wiese #qalandar #dilse The last 5weeks with this @lahoreqalandars team has been amazing. Thank You to all the fans who came out to support us!! The atmosphere at the games were electric and was amazing to play in front of a full stadium again! @thePSLt20 The last 5weeks with this @lahoreqalandars team has been amazing. Thank You to all the fans who came out to support us!! The atmosphere at the games were electric and was amazing to play in front of a full stadium again! @thePSLt20 #qalandar #dilse https://t.co/URerC9GGB8

The South African-Namibian all-rounder has tons of experience under his belt, playing in most domestic franchise tournaments around the globe. He can deliver four overs for his side, while also having the ability to tonk the ball as and when required.

While Wiese did go unsold at the IPL auction, his skill set could make him an ideal replacement. The 36-year-old played a crucial role for Namibia at the T20 World Cup last year.

The former RCB man also played a key role in helping Lahore Qalandars seal their maiden PSL title earlier this year, making him one to keep an eye on.

#2 Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting could be in to return to the IPL.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder also has plenty of experience on the biggest stage. He won the Player of the Match award in the IPL 2016 Final as SRH won against RCB to lift their maiden title. While injuries have hampered his career, the Australian still has enough left in the tank to be a game changer on his day.

In the recent PSL, Cutting averaged 28.14 with the bat, striking at 164.17 as he played the role of a finisher. The 34-year old is another who can deliver four overs for his side. He also gives the Royals a death bowling option to partner the likes of Trent Boult.

#3 Dasun Shanaka

The Sri Lanka captain has been on a fine run of form in recent times. He was the second-highest scorer for his side in the T20I series against Australia, scoring 116 runs in five matches.

He continued his good form into the T20I series against India recently, scoring 124 runs at a strike rate of almost 197.

The handy all-rounder is amongst the favorites to be snapped up by Kumar Sangakkara's side as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

