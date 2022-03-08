IPL 2022: Top 3 batting lineups ahead of the tournament

IPL 2022 comes after a mega auction that saw teams beef up with explosive batters along with destructive bowling units. Like most T20 cricket tournaments across the world, the IPL has been looked at as a batters' competition and some of the franchises carry that ideology, building formidable batting sides.

Over the years, the Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made waves with their envious batting lineups who often changed the outcome of games.

This time around, quite a few sides other than aforementioned franchises have stacked up proven match-winners. On that note, we take a look at the top three batting lineups in IPL 2022.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have an intimidating batting lineup in IPL 2022

Chennai just swapped Faf du Plessis for Devon Conway to open their innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad. While the duo don't exactly scream a sixfest, what they are fully capable of is getting the side to a breezy and solid start.

With Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, the Super Kings have a middle order filled with experienced batters whose game awareness and ability to accelerate make them one of the most intimidating batting rosters in IPL 2022.

#2 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Their openers are more than able to bat through an entire innings themselves. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have one thing in common — the fearlessness of going big from ball one.

In Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda, Lucknow have No.3 and 4, who can toggle between the role of anchor and aggressor seamlessly.

Should the top order get the side off to a good start and stabilize them for a big finish, the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya will provide the death overs impetus, making them a unit that bats deep in IPL 2022.

#3 Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have enough ammo in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal at the top. They will be followed by some big names in Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Shahrukh Khan.

While Livingstone is relatively untested in the IPL, his fellow Englishman Bairstow and TN batting sensation Shahrukh Khan are proven match-winners who can effortlessly clobber big hits.

Notable mention: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The Rajasthan Royals have something that most teams will be envious of: depth. They will be keen to put that good use in the IPL. In Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, the Royals have openers who have given a glimpse of their stellar batsmanship over the last two seasons.

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmeyer form a solid middle order with Jimmy Neesham coming in as a handy hitter down the order. Rajasthan will hope it is enough for them to go the distance.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava