IPL 2022: Top 4 reasons for decline in viewership and TV ratings compared to IPL 2021

We are two weeks into IPL 2022 and the tournament is in full swing. With almost every match going down to the wire, cricket fans are on cloud nine. Or are they?

The latest numbers from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) suggest a different story. The first week of the 15th edition of the richest and most popular league in the world has seen a 33 percent decline in TV ratings from IPL 2021. Overall viewership has also taken a hit of 14 percent in IPL 2022 as compared to IPL 2021.

Let us take a look at four possible reasons for this sharp decline in viewer interest in IPL 2022.

#1 No lockdown this time

The last two editions of the IPL were held when people were stuck at home for the most part, thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns. But this time around, the corona cloud seems to be thinner than before and people are busy with their lives once again. Offices have opened, and WFH (Work From Home) is less freely available to employees now.

It would seem that normalcy returning to people's lives has led to abnormal viewership numbers for the cash-rich league.

#2 Retirement of crowd-pullers before IPL 2022

retirement and his consequent absence from IPL 2022 came as a rude shock to the fans. He is not the only superstar to have departed the tournament, though.

Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. https://t.co/W1Z41wFeli

Chris Gayle, one of the biggest entertainers in cricket, did not submit his name for this year's IPL mega auction - the implication being that he has possibly bid the IPL adieu. Not to mention 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina not being picked up by any of the 10 franchises.

Cricket is a cult in India and the best cricketers are considered deities. The simultaneous loss of so many top-level stars has led to reduced interest from devout fans.

#3 Poor performance from marquee players and the big franchises

and have each lost their opening four matches in IPL 2022, the combined nine-time champions of the IPL disappointing a multitude of fans no end.

Another former champion, , despite two wins on the trot, look a pale shadow of their glory years of the second half of the 2010s.

Compounding matters are the indifferent forms of marquee players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and, to some extent, Virat Kohli.

#4 Switched loyalties after mega auction before IPL 2022

Fans are missing their heroes and it will take some time for them to adjust (Getty Images)

Fans of every franchise miss their heroes, who are now locking horns with the team they support.

Mumbaikars miss the Pandya brothers. Fans of SRH miss Rashid Khan and David Warner. RCB fans miss Yuzi Chahal (even though Hasaranga might make them forget if he continues in his current form for a few more games). Delhiites miss Rabada. The list goes on.

New faces in teams and the consequent lack of familiarity definitely reduces viewer interest, while it will take some time for fans to adjust to their heroes being 'displaced'.

Eventually, though, the IPL will no doubt return to its usual viewership numbers and cross previous peaks. As the biggest league in world cricket rightly should.

