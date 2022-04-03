IPL 2022: Vaibhav Arora age, height, hometown and T20 stats

Youngster Vaibhav Arora received his maiden IPL cap ahead of the 11th match of IPL 2022 between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings. Arora is a right-arm fast-medium bowler who plays domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh.

The rising star from Himachal Pradesh replaced Raj Bawa in the Punjab Kings playing XI for their battle against Chennai Super Kings.

Bawa got the chance to prove himself in the matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. But the India U-19 star could not impress much.

In this article now we will look at some interesting things you need to know about the new member of the Punjab Kings playing XI before he bowls his first delivery in the IPL.

Vaibhav Arora Age

Vaibhav was born on December 14, 1997. As of April 3, 2022, he is 24 years and 110 days old.

Height

Vaibhav is 178 centimeters tall, which is approximately equal to five feet and 10 inches.

Hometown

While Arora plays domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh, he was born in Haryana. According to Stars Unfolded, Arora's birthplace is Ambala Cantt, Haryana.

Vaibhav Arora T20 Stats

Punjab Kings are not Arora's first IPL team. He was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad that finished runners-up last year in the UAE. Having warmed the bench for the full season last year, Arora is finally making his debut tonight.

He has played 12 domestic matches in T20 cricket, scalping 12 wickets. His best bowling figures are 3/16, suggesting that once he gets going, he can pick up multiple wickets for his side. Arora has a decent economy rate of 6.96 in the shortest format of the game.

