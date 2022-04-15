[WATCH] Dale Steyn can't contain his excitement as Umran Malik cleans up Shreyas Iyer with yorker in SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Dale Steyn could not control his excitement after Umran Malik bowled Shreyas Iyer with a brilliant yorker during the team’s IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. He was out of his seat and all pumped up as the SRH pacer struck the crucial blow.

Malik dismissed the KKR captain on the last ball of the 10th over. Shreyas moved around the crease in an attempt to distract the bowler, but his ploy backfired as the young fast bowler stuck to his strength and bowled a superb yorker that crashed into the stumps.

Even as Malik and the SRH players celebrated the massive moment in the IPL 2022 clash, Steyn got up from his seat, cheered vigorously and patted spin-bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan, who was also very pleased with the dismissal.

Umran Malik, T Natarajan shine for SRH against KKR

Malik and left-arm seamer T Natarajan came up with excellent bowling performances in the first half of KKR’s innings as SRH won the toss and bowled first.

After Marco Jansen sent back Kolkata opener Aaron Finch (7) caught behind, Natarjan claimed two wickets in one over. He first bowled Venkatesh Iyer (6) with a length ball that seamed back and crashed into the stumps through the gap between bat and pad. Sunil Narine (6) was then caught off a low full-toss, trying to slice the ball over point.

At the other end, Shreyas was looking good and lifted KKR will a couple of impressive boundaries before falling to Malik. The SRH pacer also sent back Sheldon Jackson (7), who top-edged a pull towards fine leg. KKR had lost half their side for 103. A defiant fifty from Nitish Rana pushed them towards a somewhat respectable total.

Playing XIs

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

KKR: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy

