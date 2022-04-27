[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah hits the stumps while bowling left-handed during MI’s practice session for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his unusual bowling action, has demonstrated that he can do a decent job while bowling with his wrong hand as well.

In a recent clip shared by the franchise on their social media handle, the fast bowler is seen hitting the stumps while bowling left-handed during a practice session for IPL 2022.

MI are enduring a horror run in the ongoing season. They have played eight matches so far and have not tasted victory in any of them. No other franchise have had such a poor start to an IPL season. The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had lost their first six matches of the 2013 and 2019 seasons respectively.

Despite the disappointing returns, Mumbai are trying to keep their spirits high during the training sessions. Bumrah bowling with his left-hand seems to be an attempt in the same direction.

In the clip shared on the franchise’s official Instagram handle, bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams is heard saying:

“He’s (Bumrah) hit the stumps three times in a row bowling left-handed.”

The Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead has had a modest IPL season so far. In eight matches, he has claimed five wickets at an average of 45.80 and an economy rate of 7.55.

“Bumrah has fewer threatening performances than Shaheen” - Aaqib Javed

While Bumrah is considered among the best bowlers in world cricket across formats by many critics, former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has a differing view. According to him, Shaheen Afridi has put up more “threatening performances” than the Indian pacer.

Speaking to paktv.tv, Javed said:

"When he (Shaheen) charges to bowl, the batters know that the ball is being delivered with some intensity, Bumrah isn't that aggressive. Shaheen's graph is on the rise, while Bumrah is stable. Bumrah has fewer threatening performances than Shaheen, whether it's in T20s, ODIs or in Tests. The rise of Pakistan cricket largely has depended on performances from Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan. They all have given outstanding performances."

Left-arm seamer Shaheen won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after being adjudged the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for 2021. The 22-year-old was the Player of the Match in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup win over India last year. He claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as Pakistan thumped their arch-rivals by 10 wickets.

