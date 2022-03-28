[WATCH] "Itna kharab photo mera life mein kisine nahi liya" - KKR assistant coach pulls Venkatesh Iyer's leg over his photography skills

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has hilariously pulled all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer’s leg over the latter’s photography skills. In a video shared on the franchise’s official social media handles, Nayar is seen telling the cricketer that no one has taken such a bad picture of him.

KKR got their IPL 2022 campaign off to an impressive start on Saturday, defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets.

On Monday, the franchise shared a clip of the Kolkata contingent having some fun. In the video, Iyer is seen taking a photograph of Nayar before handing it over to him. In the mood for some fun, the assistant coach responds after checking out the snap:

“Itna kharab photo mera life mein kisine nahi liya. Aisa kaun photo leta hain yaar? (No one has ever taken such a bad photo of me. Who takes such photos?”

Trying to defend himself, the left-handed batter explains:

“Sir woh device kharab hoga (There may be some issue with the device).”

Iyer was dismissed for a run-a-ball 16 in the IPL 2022 opening encounter against CSK. He featured in a 43-run opening stand with Ajinkya Rahane (44) to get the team off to a good start in a chase of 132.

The 27-year-old was one of the key figures in KKR’s impressive campaign in the UAE last season. He smashed 370 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 128.47.

Mohammad Kaif impressed with Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy debut for KKR

While Venkatesh Iyer was with the Kolkata franchise last year as well, another Iyer has joined the squad for the IPL 2022 season. Shreyas Iyer was picked at the auction for ₹12.25 crore and subsequently named captain as well. He began his stint on a positive note as Kolkata dominated Chennai in the opening encounter.

Sharing his views on the new KKR skipper, former India batter Mohammad Kaif told Sportskeeda:

“Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy was good. It was a smart decision to include Umesh (Yadav) in the playing XI. He was with the team before but wasn’t getting opportunities to feature in the XI. But Shreyas fit him in nicely. He played Shivam Mavi as well and utilized the spinners (Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine) and Andre Russell adeptly. His captaincy was aggressive.”

Pacer Yadav was the Player of the Match for his figures of 2 for 20 against CSK. Kolkata’s next IPL 2022 clash will be against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 30.

Edited by Sai Krishna