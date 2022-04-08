[Watch] PBKS' Jonny Bairstow sweats it out in the nets ahead of clash against GT 

Much to the delight of Punjab Kings (PBKS) fans, England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is now available for selection for the team's upcoming clash against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The 32-year-old completed his quarantine and recently hit the nets to prepare for the much-awaited encounter. The Punjab-based franchise shared a video on social media earlier today in which the swashbuckling batter can be seen training hard with his PBKS teammates.

They captioned the post:

"𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 • 𝐒𝐞𝐭 • 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐫 • 🦁 Bair𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙢 loading… 🌪."

While Bairstow's availability is a major boost for Mayank Agarwal and Co., it remains to be seen if they tinker with their winning combination. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has made a significant impact with the bat in the tournament, might have to sit out against GT to make way for the English keeper.

The right-handed batter was with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in last year's cash-rich league. He slammed 248 runs in seven matches at an impressive strike-rate of 141.71.

PBKS to lock horns with GT in the 16th league match of IPL 2022

The two teams are scheduled to battle it out in the 16th match of IPL 2022 on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The clash promises to be a high-octane one, considering the two teams' star-studded lineups.

Punjab are placed fifth in the points table with two wins from three matches. Gujarat, on the other hand, have secured victories in their first two fixtures and are fourth in the standings.

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most?



#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL2022 #SherSquad , it’s out!Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most? #SherSquad, it’s out! 📢Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most? 😍#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/P0KxebsB5d

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava