IPL 2022: [Watch] Umran Malik brings out Dale Steyn celebration after dismissing Shubman Gill

Umran Malik and Dale Steyn's apprentice-master relationship got even more special in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, 27 April. The former brought out the latter's iconic celebration after dismissing Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill at the Wankhade Stadium.

GT looked comfortable in their chase of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s target of 196 before Malik was given the ball. Both Gill and Wridhiman Saha looked uneasy against him in the fast bowler's first over. The fourth ball of his first over was hurled at 144kph and hurled straight at the middle stump. Gill made room for a cut but was beaten by pace and missed it completely, allowing the ball to rattle the furniture.

Malik exalted and made three back-to-back explosive fist-pumps directed at the ground. The celebration was reminiscent of respective South African and Australian legends Steyn and Brett Lee's 'chainsaw' acts. You can watch it here:

Steyn is SRH's fast-bowling coach and has taken Malik, the fastest Indian bowler in this year's IPL, under his wings. Steyn has even remarked that he's "living through" the young Jammu and Kashmir pacer. In an earlier match, the legendary pacer was endearingly seen celebrating Malik's wicket in the dugout.

"It's an honour to work with a legend like him" - Umran Malik on Dale Steyn

Speaking before the match on Wednesday, Umran talked about Steyn's advice to him and the "honour" of working with the 38-year-old.

Umran Malik said:

“I try to work plans for different batsmen, whether it's slower balls, yorkers or bouncers. Rest is upto God how the plans work or not. The advice (from Steyn) is to have plans and to execute them well. It's an honour to work with a legend like him."

Malik went on to pick up his maiden fifer in the match. He dismissed GT captain Hardik Pandya, all-rounder Washington Sundar and batter David Miller in three back-to-back overs. He completed his fifer by bowling out Abhinav Manohar. All these batters were unable to handle his raw pace.

However, it went in vain as GT ended up winning the match by five wickets on the last ball.

