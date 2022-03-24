[WATCH] “I wear 3 boxes” - RCB share video of Faf du Plessis’ humorous interview

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have shared a video of their new captain Faf du Plessis’ humorous interview on their social media handles.

RCB shared a fun video of the chat on their social media handles with the caption:

“Captain Faf’s sense of humour comes out as Mr. Nags talks about his 8 pack abs and continues the 7-year tradition by making Faf sing a famous Kannada song. Watch now.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 Captain Faf’s sense of humour comes out on @kreditbee presents RCB Insider, as Mr. Nags talks about his 8 pack abs and continues the 7-year tradition by making Faf sing a famous Kannada song. Watch now. Captain Faf’s sense of humour comes out on @kreditbee presents RCB Insider, as Mr. Nags talks about his 8 pack abs and continues the 7-year tradition by making Faf sing a famous Kannada song. Watch now.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 https://t.co/6izT5Ll78X

In the clip, the South African is seen interacting with the franchise’s funny man Mr. Nags and discusses various things ranging from why he got chosen for RCB so late to why he wears three boxes.

On playing for RCB after fellow South Africans AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris, the new skipper said in a light tone:

“I am used to being the oldest as you can see. In the South African side, I was the last one to stay. I want to be the guy that’s there at the end. The guy that’s oldest, the wisest, most grey hair.”

He went on to share the details of his protective equipment and revealed:

“I wear normal pads. The only thing that’s different with me is I wear three boxes. There’s a lot to protect.”

The 37-year-old also shared the secrets of his eight-pack abs and why he didn’t take up rugby like his father.

Du Plessis, who represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season, was picked up by RCB at the auction for ₹7 crore and subsequently named captain.

“He will do a tremendous job” - Virat Kohli on Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli, who quit as RCB captain after IPL 2021, has backed his successor to do a good job. Kohli described the new captain as someone who commands a lot of respect.

Speaking about the veteran South African in a video posted on the franchise’s Twitter handle, he said:

“Getting Faf at the auctions for us, the plan was very clear. We need a leader in the change room who commands a lot of respect. Commands not demands, because he has been there done that. He’s a Test captain, that profile comes with a lot of accolades already and we are excited for him to lead RCB. He will do a tremendous job.”

RCB are yet to win the IPL, though they have reached three finals. They will begin their 2022 campaign by taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Edited by Samya Majumdar