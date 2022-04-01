[Watch] When Pravin Tambe took a 2-ball hat-trick in IPL 2014 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Pravin Tambe claimed a unique hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014 clash in Ahmedabad.

While the leg-spinner claimed three wickets, one of them came off a wide delivery, which basically meant that he picked up a two-ball hat-trick.

The 50-year-old is currently in the news over a movie based on his life titled “Kaun Pravin Tambe”, in which Shreyas Talpade portrays the cricketer. The movie has been released today (April 1) on Disney+ Hotstar.

The leggie grabbed headlines when he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 in the 2013 season despite never having played professional cricket.

Pravin Tambe hat-trick in IPL 2014

During the 2014 IPL edition, the leg-spinner claimed a famous hat-trick while representing RR against KKR. Batting first in the match, Rajasthan put up 170 for 6. During KKR’s chase, Tambe claimed three for 26 as RR won the close contest by 10 runs.

He achieved a two-ball hat-trick in the 16th over of KKR’s innings as he first had Manish Pandey (0) stumped off a wide ball. The right-handed batter charged down the track and allowed Tambe to fire one down the leg side. Sanju Samson effected the stumping as Pandey was left stranded.

On the next ball, Yusuf Pathan drove a full delivery straight back at the bowler, who accepted the chance gleefully. Tambe completed a hat-trick by trapping Ryan ten Doeschate lbw with a tossed-up delivery that struck the batter on the toe as he came forward to hit it.

At one stage in the match, KKR were 121 for no loss. However, Shane Watson (three for 21) and Tambe combined to lead RR’s fight back.

The leg-spinner ended his IPL career with 28 wickets in 33 matches at an average of 30.46 and an economy rate of 7.75.

In 2020, he became the first ever Indian cricketer to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) when he represented the Trinbago Knight Riders.

