IPL 2022: Which CSK player has most runs against RCB?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their fifth match of IPL 2022 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tomorrow at the DY Patil Stadium.

CSK have had a forgettable tournament so far, with four defeats in four matches.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are on a three-match winning streak. They started their tournament with a defeat against the Punjab Kings but have bounced back in style with three consecutive wins.

RCB will start as the favorites to win against CSK due to the recent form of the two teams. But they will have to dismiss MS Dhoni cheaply because the wicket-keeper batter has an excellent record against the Bangalore-based franchise.

Playing for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, Dhoni has aggregated 836 runs in 29 innings against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His batting average is 41.80, while his highest score against RCB is 84*.

Dhoni has registered four half-centuries against Bangalore, besides smashing 51 fours and 46 sixes in his 29 knocks. Speaking of his record in RCB vs CSK matches, Dhoni is the No. 1 run-scorer for Chennai with 737 runs in 25 innings.

Can MS Dhoni help Chennai Super Kings end their losing streak in IPL 2022?

Chennai Super Kings will be keen to get off the mark in IPL 2022 with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match. The last time CSK locked horns with RCB in an IPL game, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina had a match-winning partnership at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While Raina is no longer a part of the squad, Dhoni is still with CSK. It will be interesting to see if the wicket-keeper batter can end his team's losing streak in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee