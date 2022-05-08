IPL 2022: Why is Ravindra Jadeja not playing today's CSK vs DC match?

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of his team's IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Super Kings captain MS Dhoni at the toss only mentioned that he is "unfit," and the reason behind is absence is likely an arm injury. In the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he made a long run to catch a mis-hit from Mahipal Lomror but couldn't and fell flush on his left arm. He sat there clutching his arm, knee, and even his head. Although he looked a bit dazed, he stayed on the field.

The injury is yet another addition to what has been a torrid season for the 33-year-old. He started the year not only as not only one of the most in-form all-rounders in the world but also the iconic franchise's captain, filling the big shoes of Dhoni.

However, he could only secure just two wins from the first eight matches. His personal form saw a major dip too - just 116 runs and five wickets from 10 matches - which pushed him to step down from the job with Dhoni taking up the reins once again.

Mill @Millhuke @viral_alt @OnlyCSKmatters Ravindra Jadeja injured! yeh dekh faltu ka theory maat bana @viral_alt @OnlyCSKmatters Ravindra Jadeja injured! yeh dekh faltu ka theory maat bana https://t.co/wUg0u0cjck

CSK have named Shivam Dube as Jadeja's replacement. Before being dropped mid-season, he was the team's top run-scorer and would fit into the middle-order easily. But the team is likely to miss Jadeja's thrifty bowling in the middle overs.

In another change, DJ Bravo has returned to the side from injury. The top wicket-taker for the team so far, Bravo will add both bowling and batting depth. He has come in at the expense of Dwaine Pretorius, who didn't do much wrong either.

Chennai Super Kings' playing 11 without Ravindra Jadeja

Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by S Chowdhury