Why isn't Wriddhiman Saha keeping wickets in RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match?

Wriddhiman Saha keeping wickets against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pic: IPLT20.COM
Wriddhiman Saha keeping wickets against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Pic: IPLT20.COM
Renin Wilben Albert
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 19, 2022 10:33 PM IST
Gujarat Titans’ (GT) designated keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha did not take the gloves in their IPL 2022 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat put up 168/5 on the board. Skipper Hardik Pandya top-scored with an unbeaten 62 off 47 balls to help his team recover from a dodgy 62/3.

When Gujarat came out to defend the total, Australia’s Matthew Wade was seen behind the stumps instead of Saha. The latter had picked up a hamstring and hence did not take the field when RCB began their chase.

We've got a keeper in Wade, as Saha Bhai picked up a hamstring injury!#RCBvGT | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL

The 37-year-old looked good with the bat but his innings ended on 31 off 22 as he was run out following a mix-up with skipper Pandya. The Gujarat captain hit a length ball past extra cover and set off for a run. Saha was late to respond and his delayed action cost him his wicket. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis scored a direct hit and caught the GT opener well short of his crease at the striker's end.

Wriddhiman Saha has been a key batter for GT in IPL 2022

Gujarat will be hoping for Saha to be fit soon as he has been instrumental in the team’s progress to the playoffs. The veteran keeper-batter was in the reserves for the first few matches as GT preferred Wade as their first-choice gloveman. However, following consistent failures from the Aussie with the bat, Gujarat were forced to look towards the Indian wicketkeeper.

Man with a Golden Arm 😍Faf du Plessis’ direct hit caught Wriddhiman Saha miles outside the crease 🏏📸: Disney+Hostar #IPL #IPL2022 #Aavade #RCB https://t.co/X6aof4JGrY

In nine matches so far, Saha has smashed 312 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 124.80. The right-handed batter has three half-centuries to his credit. He smacked 68 off 38 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and 55 off 40 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He also scored an unbeaten 67 off 57 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In his overall IPL career, the 37-year-old has featured in 142 matches and has scored 2422 runs at an average of 25.77 and a strike rate of 128.22.

Edited by Aditya Singh
