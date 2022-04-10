IPL 2022: Zaheer Khan rues Mumbai Indians' failure to sustain momentum following four consecutive defeats

Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan believes they have failed to close out games when the opposition has given them a look in during this IPL. However, the former Indian seamer backs the five-time champions to regain momentum with 11 more league games still to go.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians remained winless in IPL 2022 even after Saturday's game as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated them by seven wickets in it. Mumbai have been found lacking with both bat and ball in all their games and the changes haven't worked either.

Speaking after Saturday's game in a clip uploaded by Iplt20.com, Khan said that while Mumbai Indians haven't sustained the momentum, they must also focus on things that have been working. The 43-year old thinks it's vital to keep things together in a long tournament like this.

"Basically, you've got to close those moments in the game where the momentum is shifting and as a team, we haven't been able to do that. So, that is something we have to focus on, focus on the positives and whatever things have been working for us. Keep working on that, keep building on that because it's a long season so we have to keep things tight, keep things together."

In almost all the four games lost by the Mumbai-based franchise, they slid to defeats despite holding the upper hand. Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals lost wickets in a heap while chasing stiff totals against Mumbai; however, they eventually recovered to win out of nowhere.

"It's just a matter of a first win" - Zaheer Khan

Nevertheless, having seen teams start shakily, Khan remains optimistic about a turnaround. The former Delhi Daredevils skipper thinks a victory here could change things and urged individuals to step up and carry them.

"Like I said, there is still 11 league matches to go, so we've got to get on a roll. We've seen in this tournament that teams get on a losing roll or the winning momentum and those back to back wins are something which we will to see. It's just a matter of a first win. At times, you get tight as well, you start doubting yourselves in situations where the pressure is highest."

The 43-year old added:

"So, that is something which we have to be aware of and look for that spark in that group. Not every day is going to be your day but the individuals having a good day need to carry the team and get us that win which is going to be very important."

The five-time title winners will face the Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday and look to earn their first points.

