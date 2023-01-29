IPL 2023: 2 overseas players crucial for Gujarat Titans' success

The Gujarat Titans had a dream start to their IPL journey when they were crowned champions in their debut season last year. The Ahmedabad-based franchise roped in Hardik Pandya as their skipper after the all-rounder was released by the Mumbai Indians.

Under skipper Pandya and head coach Gary Kirsten’s leadership, the Titans won 10 of their 14 league games and finished on top of the points table during last year's edition. Despite the absence of a prominent destructive batter in their line-up, the side clicked as a unit as the players complemented each other’s performances.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the IPL, the Titans have kept almost the same side, with the exception of pace bowler Lockie Ferguson - one of the most prominent faces missing from the squad this year.

2 overseas players crucial for the Gujarat Titans' success

David Miller

Until last year, David Miller was considered a batter past his prime and not many expected him to perform well. However, the Gujarat Titans' gamble paid off as they bought the South African batter at the auction before IPL 2022.

The southpaw was one of the star performers for the side, scoring 481 runs in sixteen games at an astonishing average of 68.71 and a strike rate in excess of 140.

The fact that Miller remained unbeaten in nine of the sixteen games last year indicates the role entrusted upon him was to finish games for the side. The South African will be critical to the Titans' success in the upcoming edition as he can bring in experience to control the game while possessing the ability to switch gears without breaking a sweat.

Miller’s success while batting at number five or six also allowed skipper Pandya to bat at number four and control the game better.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan, along with David Miller, will be crucial to Gujarat Titans' success

Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan will be equally critical to the Gujarat Titans’ success in IPL 2023. After being released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Khan was roped in as a marquee signing by the Titans.

In IPL 2022, the leg-spinner picked up 19 wickets for the side as well as gave handy contributions with the bat when needed. The spinner’s ability to deceive opposition batters with his googlies is well-known across the world.

With a healthy balance of youth and experience, skipper Pandya will be hoping the duo of David Miller and Rashid Khan can replicate their performances from last year in IPL 2023.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : Will David Miller and Rashid Khan replicate their success from last year in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes