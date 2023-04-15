IPL 2023: 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs DC match 

Two IPL teams that are languishing at the bottom end of the points table, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), are set to cross swords for Match 20 of the ongoing IPL 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

RCB started the season on a winning note but have since lost two matches. Wanindu Hasaranga’s return could help their struggling bowling attack.

DC, on the other hand, are yet to open their account, having lost all four of their encounters so far. They will be eager to register their first win of the campaign and will be rearing to do their best against RCB.

Chinnaswamy’s surface is known as a batting paradise. Hence, both teams, filled with star batters, might present a high-scoring affair to fans.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs DC clash.

#3 Faf du Plessis - RCB

Faf du Plessis raising his bat after a fifty vs LSG [IPLT20]

Although he started his innings on a sedate note against LSG, Faf du Plessis came to his own in the death overs, scoring 46 runs in the last 15 balls he faced.

The RCB skipper remained unbeaten on 79 in just 46 balls, leading his team to a wonderful score.

In total, the South African has amassed 175 runs at an average of 87.5 so far and is the highest run-getter for RCB this season. Du Plessis will be banking on his form to do well against Delhi as well.

#2 David Warner - DC

David Warner in action for DC [IPLT20]

Although he has not looked at his usual best, Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has been among the runs.

Having already amassed 209 runs across four games at an average of 52.5, the southpaw is currently the second-leading run-getter in the ongoing tournament.

Given that, barring him and Axar Patel, no other Delhi batters have done well throughout the tournament, Warner has taken a conservative approach this season. His strike rate of 114.84 hasn't been up to the mark as compared to his usual high standards.

However, the runs have come under his belt and Warner will aim to pile up more against RCB as well.

#1 Virat Kohli - RCB

Virat Kohli for RCB [IPLT20]

Virat Kohli has been successful in translating his international form into the IPL and has scored 162 runs at an average of 82.00 across three innings so far.

Moreover, Kohli's terrific record against DC could make him a dangerous commodity for the visitors on Saturday. The former RCB skipper has accumulated 925 runs at an average of 51.3 in the 25 innings he has batted against DC.

Kohli has been amazing while playing in Bangalore so far and the home crowd will be hoping for another top knock from him tonight.

