IPL 2023: 3 landmarks that Shubman Gill reached during his 101-run knock vs SRH 

Continuing his surreal white-ball form, Shubman Gill scored a brilliant century in Match 62 of the ongoing IPL 2023 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 15.

After making 475 runs in his first 12 matches of the season, Gill scored 101 runs in just 58 balls to help his side record a 34-run victory against the Orange Army.

Opening the batting alongside Wriddhiman Saha, Gill lost his partner in the first over. Making his comeback in the starting XI, Sai Sudharsan supported Gill with a well-made 36-ball 47.

Gill cashed in on the terrific batting conditions in Ahmedabad and stamped his authority on the Hyderabad bowlers. The talented youngster first placed his shots to perfection in the powerplay before taking on the visiting spinners at the halfway mark of the innings.

Racing away to his fastest IPL half-century in just 22 balls, Gill played proper cricketing shots throughout the innings. Gill notched up his maiden IPL hundred off 56 balls with 13 boundaries and one six.

At one time, GT were on course to pile up over 210 but, barring Gill, almost all other GT batters failed and the team could make a par total of 188/9.

In reply, SRH's chase just never got going as Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc and returned with outstanding figures of 4/20. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's 44-ball 64, the visitors only reached 154/9 and lost the game by 34 runs.

Here's a look at three landmarks Gill reached with his knock in Ahmedabad:

#3 First-ever centurion for Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill kissing his bat after the century [IPLT20].

Picked up at the draft ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Shubman Gill has been the linchpin for the franchise. The right-hander has been vital for their success and became their first-ever centurion with his 101-run knock.

Moreover, Gill, who had scored 958 for GT prior to the game, is now also the first GT player to mount 1,000 runs for the franchise. Gill has now made 1,059 runs at an average of 40.7 in 29 games for the side.

#2 First opener to score an IPL century where all other openers were out on single digit scores

On a track where all 22 players got a chance to bat, Gill stood out from the rest and batted superbly.

While Gill notched up his first IPL hundred, the other openers had a day to forget. Gill's partner Wriddhiman Saha registered a duck, while the two SRH openers, Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma, scored five runs each.

Interestingly, this was the first-ever instance where one opener smashed a century and the other three openers couldn't even make a double-digit score in an IPL game.

#1 First player with an IPL century and a T20I century at the same stadium

Shubman Gill has hit a IPL ton and a T20I ton in Ahmedabad

Gill continued his love-affair with the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 23-year-old batter has scored 627 runs at an average of 78.37 and at a strike rate of 155.58 across just 11 innings at the venue.

Remarkably, Gill's maiden T20I century and IPL hundred both came at the said venue in Ahmedabad. The Indian international scored a magnificent 63-ball 126* in the third T20I against New Zealand at the venue earlier this year.

With this, he became the only batter to have a T20 international ton and an IPL century at the same stadium. Shubman Gill also has a Test century at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad.

