IPL 2023: 3 milestones that can be reached during today's CSK vs SRH match 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), two teams at opposite ends of the table, are set to lock horns in Match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the , the upcoming game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21.

Placed third in the CSK have won three of their first five matches. They will enter tonight's game on the back of a clinical win away from home against southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Sunrisers, however, haven't been consistent so far. With just two wins in five games, they are placed ninth and also have a net run-rate of -0.798. The Aiden Markram-led unit will be hunting for a win. However, it won't be easy to breach CSK's fortress.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's CSK vs SRH fixture.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane could complete 600 T20 fours

Ajinkya Rahane in action for CSK [IPLT20]

One of the most underrated batters in IPL history, Ajinkya Rahane could reach a significant personal milestone when he faces SRH on Friday.

Having amassed 5,769 runs across 220 T20 innings, Rahane has clobbered a total of 598 fours in the shortest format of the game. Another two boundaries will take the Mumbai-born lad to 600 T20 fours, thus making him only the eighth Indian batsman to achieve the landmark.

Moreover, 443 of his 598 T20 fours have come in the IPL. This means that if Rahane manages to hit seven boundaries against SRH, he will become only the seventh Indian batter to hit 450 IPL fours.

#2 T Natarajan could become SRH's all-time fourth-highest wicket-taker

T Natarajan celebrates a wicket [IPLT20]

T Natarajan hasn't set the stage alight with his deceptive bowling so far in the tournament. However, he is a quality bowler and will look to add to the four wickets he has taken so far.

If the left-arm pacer goes on to have a great outing and manages to pick up at least two wickets against CSK, he will surpass Sandeep Sharma's tally of 41 wickets and will become SRH's fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

Natarajan has scalped 40 times for the Hyderabad outfit across 34 games.

#1 MS Dhoni could become only the second player to score 4500 runs for CSK

MS Dhoni in action vs RCB [IPLT20]

A man synonymous with CSK, MS Dhoni is another player who will be on the verge of completing a milestone in tonight's game at Chepauk.

Having mustered 4,463 runs at an average of 40.5 across 183 innings for CSK, Dhoni is the second-highest run-getter in the franchise's history.

Another 37 runs would take his tally to 4,500, thus making him only the second-ever cricketer after Suresh Raina (4,687) to complete the 4500-run mark for CSK.

