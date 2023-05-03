IPL 2023: 3 milestones that can be reached in today's LSG vs CSK clash 

In their sixth home game of the season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both LSG and CSK are in the top half of the table, with five wins in nine matches so far. They also faced each other in the reverse fixture in Chennai where CSK managed to defeat LSG by 12 runs.

The Super Giants will enter the game on the back of a loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home. Similar to LSG, CSK also endured a defeat in their last game while hosting the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's LSG vs CSK fixture.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane could complete 450 fours in IPL

Ajinkya Rahane in action for CSK [IPLT20] Marcus Stoinis in action for LSG [IPLT20]

One of the most underrated batters in IPL history, Ajinkya Rahane could reach a significant personal milestone when he faces LSG on Wednesday.

Having amassed 4,298 runs across 154 IPL innings, Rahane has clobbered a total of 449 fours in the history of the tournament. Another one boundary will take the Mumbai-born lad to 450 fours, thus making him only the seventh Indian batter to achieve the landmark in IPL history.

#2 Marcus Stoinis could hit his 200th T20 maximum

Marcus Stoinis in action for LSG [IPLT20]

Alongside Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis is perhaps the most powerful striker in the LSG lineup. The mighty all-rounder is known for his hard-hitting strokeplay and has smashed 195 sixes across 207 T20 innings so far.

Another five sixes would take Stoinis to 200 sixes in the shortest format of the game. As of yet, only 11 other Australians have managed to hit over 200 T20 sixes during their careers.

#1 MS Dhoni could complete 4500 IPL runs for CSK

MS Dhoni hit two consecutive sixes vs PBKS [IPLT20]

With a superlative strike rate of above 210, MS Dhoni has been quite impactful so far in IPL 2023. Fresh off his quick-fire cameo of 4-ball 13* against PBKS, the CSK skipper will be determined to help his side once again if the situation arises.

The IPL veteran is also on the verge of completing a record for CSK. Having mustered 4,478 runs for the Men in Yellow in IPL history, Dhoni is just 22 more runs away from becoming the second-ever player to amass 4,500 IPL runs for CSK.

Suresh Raina is the highest run-getter in CSK history, having scored 4,687 runs in the IPL for the franchise.

