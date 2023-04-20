IPL 2023: 3 milestones that can be reached during tonight's DC vs KKR match 

The Delhi Capitals (DC), who have had a disastrous start to their season, will try to turn things around when they play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

With five straight back-to-back losses, David Warner and Co. will be in search of their elusive first points. Sitting right at the foot of the table, they are in desperate need of a win.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders started their campaign on a good note, winning two of their first three games. However, they will enter tonight's game on the back of two consecutive defeats against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's DC vs KKR fixture.

#3 Jason Roy could complete 900 T20 fours

Bangladesh v England - 2nd One Day International

With Rahmanullah Gurbaz failing to take his chances in the first few games, Jason Roy is expected to start for KKR against DC.

Roy is an out-and-out T20 star, having mustered 8110 runs, which includes 898 fours as well. If the English opener manages to get those two required fours against his former franchise, DC, Roy will become only the fourth English cricketer and 15th overall to achieve the landmark.

#2 Nitish Rana could become the first Indian to complete 100 sixes for KKR

Nitish Rana vs Sunrisers Hyderabad [IPLT20]

Having been a part of the Knight Riders since 2018, Nitish Rana is a player who likes to take the game to the opposition and doesn't restrict himself from hitting boundaries in the middle overs as well.

So far for KKR, Rana has scored 1894 runs in 75 innings. The current Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has also smashed 96 sixes in those innings.

He is just four sixes shy of completing the 100 sixes for his side and thus becoming the first-ever Indian cricketer to do so for the franchise. Only Andre Russell (175) has hit more sixes for KKR than Rana.

#1 DC's David Warner could become the highest run-getter vs KKR

David Warner vs Mumbai Indians [IPLT20]

Another skipper who will be on the verge of shattering a record on Thursday will be none other than David Warner. Although he has managed to get some runs under his belt, Warner's strike rate of below 117 has been a matter of concern for him this season.

However, the DC skipper will aim to go big against an opposition he has loved playing against over the years. In the 26 games Warner has played against the Kolkata-based franchise in the IPL, he has mustered 1018 runs at an average of 44.4 and a strike rate of 145.

If the Australian lad manages to score at least 23 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight, he will break Rohit Sharma's record of amassing the most runs against KKR. Rohit has scored a total of 1040 runs in 32 matches against the Kolkata outfit.

