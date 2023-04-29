IPL 2023: 3 milestones that could be reached during today's KKR vs GT match 

Match 39 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, 29 April.

The Knight Riders ended their four-match losing streak in IPL 2023 after a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the latter's den by a margin of 21 runs. KKR have won three games and lost five out of the eight games played.

They are currently seventh in the IPL points table, having a net run rate (NRR) of -0.027.

The Titans are coming into the contest after a victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) by a comfortable margin of 55 runs. GT have won five games and lost two out of seven games played. They are currently placed second in the IPL points table, having a net run rate (NRR) of 0.580.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's KKR vs GT fixture.

#3 Nitish Rana could become only the fourth batter to score 2000 runs for KKR in the IPL

Nitish Rana in action for KKR [IPLT20]

KKR's skipper for this season, Nitish Rana, has been a vital member for the franchise ever since joining them in 2018. The left-hander never backs away from counter-attacking, especially in the difficult middle overs.

So far, he has scored 1973 runs at a strike rate of 137.4 across 78 innings for KKR. Another 27 runs would take him to 2000 runs for the franchise, thus making him only the fourth batter after Gautam Gambhir (3345), Robin Uthappa (2649) and Andre Russell (2150) to complete the 2000-run mark for KKR in the IPL.

#2 Rashid Khan and Nitish Rana will play their 100th IPL game

Nitish Rana and Rashid Khan posing after the toss [IPLT20]

The two players who will be on the verge of completing a significant personal milestone on Saturday will be none other than Nitish Rana and Rashid Khan.

Having taken part in 99 IPL games so far, Rana will have an opportunity to complete his 2000 runs for KKR in his 100th IPL appearance.

Rashid Khan, who is considered perhaps the best T20 spinner at the moment, has also played in 99 IPL games thus far. In just 99 games, the leg-spinner has picked up 126 scalps. He will play his 100th IPL game against KKR.

#1 Hardik Pandya could become the batter with the best batting average against KKR

Hardik Pandya in action for GT [IPLT20]

While he hasn't set the stage on fire with the bat so far in the tournament, Hardik Pandya will be confident of doing well against an opposition he loves to play against.

In 11 innings versus KKR, Pandya has amassed 366 runs at an average of 61 and at a strike rate of 173.5. While his strike rate is the best among all batters who have batted against the Kolkata franchise, Pandya could also claim the best batting average on Saturday.

Currently, former cricketer JP Dumminy (61.5) holds the record of having the best batting average against KKR. If Pandya manages to score more than 61 or even remains not out during GT's innings, he will surpass Dumminy and will be the holder of the record.

