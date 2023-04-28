IPL 2023: 3 milestones that could be reached during today's PBKS vs LSG clash 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to cross swords with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 38th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The game will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

Both franchises will enter the match after a five-day break. While LSG faced a surprising defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game at home, Punjab defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) away from home.

As far as their standings are concerned, LSG are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2023 points table, with four wins in seven games. PBKS, meanwhile, are placed sixth with the same number of wins as LSG.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's PBKS vs LSG fixture.

#3 Amit Mishra could become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Amit Mishra in action for LSG [IPLT20]

Senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been in sublime form in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. The experienced leg-spinner has been used as an Impact Player in four games and is likely to feature in Mohali as well.

If the 40-year-old manages to play and bag at least one wicket against PBKS, he will surpass Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 scalps to become the IPL's third-highest wicket-taker of all time.

So far, Mishra has also bagged 170 wickets across 158 innings.

#2 KL Rahul could become the first Indian to score 500 IPL runs in Mohali

KL Rahul in action for LSG [IPLT20]

Despite notching up 68 runs in the last outing against GT, KL Rahul would've been disappointed to end up on the losing side.

The LSG skipper, however, will be hoping to put behind the previous performance and go fresh against his former franchise PBKS.

The 31-year-old is also just 52 runs short of creating a significant record. If Rahul manages to score those required runs on Friday, he will become the first-ever Indian batter to amass 500 IPL runs at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

So far, Rahul has scored 448 runs in 11 innings at an average of just below 50. This includes five fifties as well.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan could break multiple records tonight

Shikhar Dhawan has missed three games so far [IPLT20]

After missing three back-to-back league matches for PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to make his return on Friday. If he manages to play against LSG, the southpaw will be on the verge of breaking multiple IPL records as well.

With 49 half-centuries in his IPL career so far, Dhawan could become the first-ever Indian batter to register 50 half-centuries in the marquee tournament.

In addition, Dhawan has mustered a total of 6,477 runs in 209 IPL innings so far. Another 23 runs against LSG would make him only the second-ever player after Virat Kohli (6957) to complete 6,500 IPL runs.

