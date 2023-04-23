IPL 2023: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's RCB vs RR match 

In their fifth home game of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

RCB have made a mixed start to their current campaign. Faf du Plessis’ side has played six matches so far, with three victories and as many losses. With six points and a net run rate of -0.068, they are fifth in the table.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan top the table with four wins and just two losses in six games. Interestingly, RR have an upper hand over RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, having won four of the eight games played there. The hosts won twice while the remaining two ended up with no result.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's RCB vs RR fixture.

#3 Glenn Maxwell could complete 1000 IPL runs for RCB

Glenn Maxwell in action for RCB [IPLT20]

Ever since joining Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021, Glenn Maxwell has managed to strike runs consistently for the franchise.

Having mustered two half-centuries in the last four games alone, the Australian hard-hitter is on the verge of completing a milestone against RR.

Maxwell is just 10 runs shy of completing 1000 runs for RCB. If he goes on to score the required runs against Rajasthan, he will become only the fifth batter ever to reach the 1000-run mark for the Bangalore franchise.

#2 Faf du Plessis could complete 9000 T20 runs

Faf du Plessis has been in top-notch form [IPLT20]

Faf du Plessis started his IPL 2023 campaign on a breathtaking note, mustering 343 runs at an average of 68.6, and is the current highest run-getter of the tournament.

The 38-year-old's red-hot form has taken his T20 runs tally to 8,949. He is now just 51 runs away from completing 9000 T20 career runs. In doing so, he will become only the third South African after AB de Villiers (9424) and David Miller (9470) to breach the 9000-run mark.

#1 Virat Kohli could become first Indian to be dismissed most times by a pacer

Virat Kohli has a negative matchup against Sandeep Sharma

Despite dominating world-class bowlers all around the globe for over a decade, Virat Kohli could achieve an unwanted record against RR's Sandeep Sharma.

The right-arm pacer has dismissed Kohli seven times in 15 T20 innings. This is the most number of times any bowler has gotten the better of the modern-day master in the shortest format of the game.

If Sandeep manages to dismiss Kohli once again today, he will become the pacer to dismiss an Indian batter the most number of times in T20 history. Currently, MS Dhoni is joined by Kohli on the list with seven dismissals against Zaheer Khan during his career.

