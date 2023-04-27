IPL 2023: 3 milestones that could be reached during today's RR vs CSK match 

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday, April 27, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals defeated the Super Kings by just three runs when both sides met earlier in Match 17 in Chennai.

After starting their IPL 2023 campaign on a high note, Rajasthan have endured a minor slump in their form, having lost three of their last four encounters. They are currently placed third in the points table with eight points in seven games.

Chennai, meanwhile, are table leaders with ten points in seven games. They are also on a three-match winning streak and will want to continue their dominance tonight as well.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's RR vs CSK fixture.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane could complete 450 IPL fours

A player who has taken everyone by surprise, Ajinkya Rahane has been in ominous touch with the bat, having mustered 209 runs at a breathtaking strike rate of 199.05.

He has also clobbered 18 boundaries so far this season, which has taken his overall four-hitting tally to 449 in the IPL. Another boundary tonight will take Rahane to 450 IPL fours, thus making him only the ninth batter to achieve the landmark.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin could complete 300 T20 wickets

Another IPL veteran who could complete a significant personal milestone on Thursday is Ravichandran Ashwin.

As far as T20s are concerned, the wily off-spinner is one of the most underrated players. Across 300 T20 innings, Ashwin has bagged 296 wickets at an immaculate economy of under seven.

He is just four wickets shy of completing 300 T20 scalps and if he bags those wickets against his former franchise CSK, Ashwin will become only the second-ever Indian after Yuzvendra Chahal (311) to take over 300 T20 wickets.

#1 Jos Buttler could score the joint-most 50+ scores for RR

Ever since joining the Rajasthan Royals in 2018, Jos Buttler has been incredibly good for the 2008 IPL champions.

In just 64 IPL innings, the Englishman has mustered 2548 runs at an average of 44.7 and at a strike rate of over 150. This also includes 22 scores of 50 or more (17 half-centuries and 5 centuries).

Another score of 50+ will take Buttler's tally to 23, which will make him the player with the joint-most 50+ scores for RR alongside Rahane, who also notched up 23 fifty-plus scores (21 half-centuries and 2 centuries).

