IPL 2023: 3 players who flopped and 2 who starred in today's RCB vs LSG match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) moved to the top of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table as they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

The energetic crowd in Bangalore was treated to a last-ball thriller as the Super Giants chased down the home side's total of 212/2 with barely any batting resources left.

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell notched up fifties for RCB, while Wayne Parnell and Mohammed Siraj registered three-fers. For the visitors, only two bowlers picked up wickets and all four of their top-order batters didn't produce the goods.

Here are three players who flopped and two who starred in Match 15 of IPL 2023 between RCB and LSG.

#5 Flop - Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya failed with both bat and ball against RCB

Krunal Pandya was expected to play a big role with both bat and ball against RCB. He had a few favorable matchups in the opposition and was also tasked with making a mark at No. 4.

However, Krunal disappointed in both departments in Bangalore. The left-arm spinner sent down four wicketless overs that went for 35 runs as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis hit him for two fours and two sixes. Whenever he pitched it even slightly short, the RCB openers capitalized.

Batting in the powerplay with a chance to play a big innings, Krunal lasted just two balls as Wayne Parnell's away swing troubled him. The southpaw fished at one and missed but wasn't so lucky the second time around as he nicked off.

#4 Star - Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis' place in the LSG playing XI was under serious threat ahead of the clash against RCB. He was short of runs, and Quinton de Kock was searching for a way back into the team.

Stoinis ensured that De Kock might have to wait a bit longer as he hammered his first fifty of IPL 2023. The tall all-rounder struck six fours and five sixes in a brutal display of hitting, upping the ante after taking some time to get his eye in.

Stoinis even took on the RCB spinners, Karn Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed. The former eventually had the last laugh, but not before the Super Giants man had brought his team right back into the game with a 30-ball 65.

#3 Flop - Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has been way off-color in IPL 2023 thus far. Although he came back decently at the death, conceding just 14 runs in his last two overs, the start of his spell essentially put LSG in the ascendancy.

Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran looked to target Harshal, who often got his lines and lengths wrong. The fast bowler's variations weren't on point either as the Super Giants' batters picked off 35 runs in his first two overs, including three fours and three sixes.

Harshal's double-wicket burst in the final over gave RCB a shot, and he almost pushed the game into a Super Over. But the truth of the matter is that he never should've let Bangalore be in that position in the first place.

#2 Star - Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran hammered 62 off 19 in Bangalore

Nicholas Pooran has been one of LSG's best performers in IPL 2023 thus far. The southpaw has been lethal against both pace and spin, and has already made a few match-winning contributions.

One of those came against RCB. Walking in with the score reading 99/4, Pooran had a long road ahead of him. He wasted no time in getting going, smacking a six off Karn Sharma off his second ball, and never looked back.

In an astonishing display of hitting, Pooran hammered four fours and seven sixes as he raced to his fifty off just 15 balls. The West Indian eventually failed to put a waist-high full-toss away when he was on 62, but the damage had pretty much been done by then.

Pooran was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

#1 Flop - KL Rahul

Only KL Rahul can explain his incredibly frustrating batting approach. For what seemed like the millionth time, the LSG skipper barely showed any intent at a time when the required run rate was through the roof and got out the second he tried to press the accelerator.

Rahul was dismissed in the 12th over. By then, he had played just 20 balls and had only managed to make 18 runs. The opener played hardly any attacking strokes and was more than happy to turn the strike over, sometimes not even attempting to find singles.

Rahul's dismissal left LSG in all sorts of trouble at 105/5, but Pooran's blitz meant that the knock didn't cause a defeat. On another day, though, and there have been many such days in the past, the batter's terrible approach will cost his team.

Rahul needs to step up and start leading from the front. His current style of play - and total lack of willingness to change - just won't cut it.

