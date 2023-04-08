IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during RR's 57-run win over DC 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) took on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 11th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Playing at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the Sanju Samson-led unit recorded a plain-sailing victory by 57 runs.

With the win, Rajasthan have taken the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

David Warner won the toss and asked RR to bat first. The decision did not work in his team's favor as the hosts piled up 199 runs in their 20 overs. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal started off with a fiery 31-ball 60, Jos Buttler batted for more than 18 overs to score 79 off 51 deliveries.

Chasing a stiff target of 200 runs, Delhi's innings just never got going. Trent Boult made some early inroads as he started with a double-wicket maiden for RR.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#RRvDC #Cricket #IPL2023 Yashasvi Jaiswal won Player of the Match for his terrific fifty

Skipper Warner held his wicket at one end but ran out of partners. He played an indifferent innings and took 55 balls for his 65. DC crawled their way to 142/9 as both Yuzvendra Chahal and Boult claimed three wickets each.

The game also saw several records being shattered and created. On that note, let's take a look at three of those from the recently concluded RR vs DC match.

#3 Riyan Parag is now the youngest to complete 50 IPL matches

Despite being promoted up the order in his 50th IPL match, Riyan Parag didn't have a memorable outing as he registered just seven runs off 11 balls.

Having been a part of RR since the age of 18, Parag has now become the youngest-ever player to feature in 50 IPL games.

He surpassed his skipper Sanju Samson's record, who played his 50th IPL game at the age of 21 years and 188 days. Parag, however, is 39 days younger and is 21 years and 149 days old.

#2 Prithvi Shaw earned himself an unwanted record

Prithvi Shaw came in as an impact replacement for Khaleel Ahmed ahead of the second innings after being left out of the initial playing XI.

However, the DC opener had a forgettable stay at the crease as he was dismissed for a three-ball duck. With that, he became the first ever player to register a duck as an Impact Player in the IPL.

#1 David Warner is now the fastest player to complete 6000 IPL runs

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda MILESTONE ALERT



David Warner has now scored runs in the IPL



He becomes the third player to reach the milestone



#RRvDC #Cricket #IPL2023

Despite his scratchy innings on Saturday, there's no denying the fact that David Warner is one of the most consistent run-getters in IPL history.

The DC skipper, who received the Orange Cap after his knock in Guwahati, got to his 6000 IPL runs today against RR.

Playing only his 165th IPL innings, Warner became only the third and the fastest-ever player to register 6000 IPL career runs. He broke Virat Kohli's record, who reached the feat in 188 innings.

