IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's CSK vs MI clash 

The El Clasico of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is back again as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns on Saturday, May 6, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Super Kings beat MI by seven wickets in the reverse fixture in Mumbai earlier in the season.

CSK are currently placed third in the points table, with five wins in ten games so far. Their net run rate also reads at +0.329.

Mumbai, meanwhile, endured a tough start to their campaign but have bounced back. They are currently placed sixth in the table with five wins from nine games. A win today could see them reach second place.

Every IPL game offers both teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered ahead of this game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's CSK vs MI fixture.

#3 Piyush Chawla could become the highest wicket-taking spinner vs CSK

Piyush Chawla for Mumbai Indians [IPLT20]

Mumbai's most in-form bowler in IPL 2023, Piyush Chawla, has had a decent record against CSK so far. The wily leg-spinner has picked up 22 scalps against the four-time champions at an economy rate of 8.4.

Although former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker against CSK, Sunil Narine's 24 scalps in the most by any spinner against the Men in Yellow.

If Chawla manages to bag three scalps tonight, he will surpass Narine's tally to become the highest wicket-taking spinner against CSK.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja could complete 150 IPL wickets

Ravindra Jadeja celebrating vs MI [IPLT20]

Star CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could script history tonight and achieve a great bowling milestone.

Having taken 146 wickets at an average of 29.5 and at an economy rate of 7.58, Jadeja is just four wickets shy of completing 150 scalps in IPL history.

If he manages to take four wickets against MI, Jadeja will become only the seventh spinner and only the second-ever all-rounder after Dwayne Bravo to achieve the landmark.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan could hit their 100th IPL sixes

Two shining lights for Mumbai Indians and India cricket, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are also on the verge of achieving a landmark when they face CSK on Saturday.

Both have plummeted 96 sixes each over their IPL careers so far and are just four more big hits shy of completing 100 maximums in the marquee league.

