IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's CSK vs RR match 

Two in-form teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), are set to cross swords for Match 17 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

Both CSK and RR have played three matches each this season and have won two games and lost one. Both franchises will enter tonight's game on the back of a win in their previous outing.

While CSK rattled the Mumbai Indians (MI) away from home, RR scripted a resounding win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Guwahati.

The winner of the clash between CSK and RR will have a golden chance to take up the leading spot in the IPL 2023 points table. The fixture will also offer both teams a chance to break a slew of records.

On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that are on the verge of getting broken in Match 17 between CSK and RR.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin could complete 300 T20 matches

Ravichandran Ashwin in action for RR [IPLT20]

One of India's most underrated bowlers in the shortest format, Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of featuring in his 300th T20 game on Wednesday.

The senior off-spinner has played 299 T20s in his career so far, having taken 291 scalps at an immaculate economy rate of under seven.

Interestingly, once Ashwin completes his 300 T20 appearances, the off-spinner will become only the seventh Indian and the first-ever Indian bowler to achieve the feat.

#2 Jos Buttler could complete his 3000 IPL runs

Jos Buttler's form will be the key to success for RR [IPLT20]

Buttler's consistency with the bat is nothing less than phenomenal. The 32-year-old averages more than 40 and has a strike rate of 151.5 across the 84 innings he has batted in the IPL.

In total, he has amassed 2,983 runs in his career so far. The destructive opener is just 17 runs shy of touching the 3000-run mark.

If Buttler manages to reach the landmark in the upcoming game, he will become the third fastest player ever to complete 3000 IPL runs.

#1 MS Dhoni could hit his 350th IPL four

MS Dhoni in action for CSK [IPLT20]

A batter with the utmost muscle and might, MS Dhoni's boundary-hitting abilities have been second to none over the years.

In total, the Ranchi-born lad has clobbered 579 boundaries in the IPL, 347 of which have been fours and the rest 232 are sixes.

If the Chennai skipper goes on to hit at least three more fours against RR, he will become only the tenth Indian to muster 350 fours in IPL history.

