IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's GT vs SRH fixture 

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lock horns in Match 62 of IPL 2023 on Monday, May 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the first and only meeting of these two franchises in the league phase of the ongoing edition.

It has been yet another fruitful season for GT as they have eight victories and just four defeats from 12 games. They are bossing the table at the top with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.761.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad are still mathematically alive in the competition. With eight points after 11 games, they are placed ninth in the standings and need to win big in order to stay in the hunt.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are also on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's GT vs SRH fixture.

#3 Vijay Shankar could complete his 1,000 IPL runs

Vijay Shankar in action for GT [IPLT20]

Vijay Shankar has been prolific for GT this season. The batting all-rounder has scored 234 runs at an average of 39 and at a great strike rate of 163.64 so far in this year's cash-rich league. Another 11 runs will take him to his best-ever tally in a single IPL campaign, surpassing the 244 runs he scored at IPL 2019.

Moreover, another 35 runs would take Shankar to 1,000 IPL runs. So far, the 32-year-old has mustered 965 runs at an average of 26.08 and at a strike rate of over 130 across 51 innings.

#2 Shubman Gill could become the first-ever player to score 1,000 IPL runs for GT

Shubman Gill has been in great form for Gujarat Titans. [IPLT20]

One of the most elegant batters currently, Shubman Gill could complete a milestone in the clash against SRH on Monday.

The Titans opener, who has been consistent with the bat, has scored 958 runs at an average of 38.32 across 28 innings for the defending champions.

Another 42 runs at Ahmedabad will take Gill's tally to 1,000 runs for GT, thus becoming the first-ever player to do so for the Gujarat-based franchise.

#1 Rashid Khan could become only the second spinner to concede a total of 10,000 runs in his T20 career

Rashid Khan celebrating with his GT teammates [IPLT20]

Perhaps the greatest modern-day T20 bowler, Rashid Khan has a marvelous record in the shortest format of the game.

The Afghani tweaker has bowled in 400 T20 innings and has picked up 551 wickets at an economy rate of 6.43 and at an average of 18.09.

Apart from this, he has also leaked 9,969 runs during the course of his T20 career and leaking another 31 runs against his former franchise SRH will take his runs conceded tally to 10,000.

With Rashid playing a lot of T20s during the course of a year, the number of runs conceded is bound to high higher. Remarkably, it will take over 400 T20 matches for Rashid to leak over 10,000 runs, meaning on average the leg-spinner has conceded only around 25 runs per game.

