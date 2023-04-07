IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's LSG vs SRH match 

With the games coming thick and fast, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7.

Lucknow got off to a convincing start to the tournament. They won against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first match of the season but failed to carry the winning momentum forward. They lost against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a margin of 12 runs while chasing a big total of 218.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, fared poorly in their opening game of the campaign. They are coming into the contest on the back of a 72-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). SRH batters succumbed to the dominance of Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, with the RR duo sharing six wickets among themselves.

Both LSG and SRH will want to make amends in the upcoming game and gain an upper hand in the contest. The upcoming game will also offer both teams a chance to create or break a slew of records.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three possible records that are on the verge of being broken ahead of the LSG vs. SRH fixture.

#3 Kyle Mayers could become the highest run-getter of IPL 2023

With no Quinton de Kock for the first two matches, Kyle Mayers came as a revelation for Lucknow. The hard-hitting Caribbean batter struck a fabulous 73 off just 36 in his IPL debut against Delhi before notching up another fifty against Chennai.

Currently with 126 runs at a strike rate of 210.00, the left-hander has a golden chance to become the highest run-getter of the tournament. If Mayers manages to make at least 24 runs tonight, he will surpass Ruturaj Gaikwad's 149 runs in the competition.

#2 T Natarajan could become SRH's fifth-highest wicket-taker

One of the most skillful Indian left-armers, T Natarajan could well script himself into the history books. If the Indian pacer bags at least two scalps against Lucknow, he will become SRH's fifth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

So far, Natarajan has bagged 38 scalps in just 30 innings at an economy rate of 8.57 and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history. Ahead of him is former speedster Dale Steyn, who took 39 wickets in 43 matches for the franchise.

#1 KL Rahul could complete 4,000 IPL runs

Rahul's consistency with the bat is nothing less than phenomenal. The 30-year-old averages 47.2 and has a strike rate of 135.22 across 102 innings in the IPL. In total, he has amassed 3,917 runs in his career so far. The destructive opener is 83 runs shy of touching the 4000-run mark.

If Rahul does have a great outing on Friday and manages to reach the landmark against Hyderabad, he will become only the 11th Indian batter to complete 4,000 IPL runs.

