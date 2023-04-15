IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's RCB vs DC game 

Following a gut-wrenching defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to bounce back when they go up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

RCB began their season with a victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI),. However, successive losses to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw them drop into the bottom half of the standings.

DC, meanwhile, have massively underperformed and are yet to register a win in the tournament. With four straight losses, the David Warner-led unit are currently languishing at the foot of the table.

With both teams in desperate need of a win, a well-fought match might be on the cards tonight. The upcoming game will also offer players from both franchises a chance to break some records.

Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the fixture between RCB and DC.

#3 RCB could become the franchise with the joint-most wins against DC in the IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrating vs DC [IPLT20].

Having met each other in 28 IPL games, RCB have had DC's number as they have won 16 of those matches while the Delhi franchise have come out on top on just ten occasions.

Another win on Saturday will take RCB to 17 wins over Delhi, which would be the joint-most record with the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Mumbai-based franchise have also won 17 out of their 33 games against DC, with the latest coming on Tuesday (April 11).

#2 Virat Kohli could become the first-ever player to score 2,500 IPL runs at a particular venue

Virat Kohli raises his bat after a fifty vs MI [IPLT20]

Fans will hope that Virat Kohli's love affair with the Chinnaswamy Stadium continues when RCB takes the field against DC tonight.

Kohli, who is the only player to have been part of only one franchise since IPL 2008, will be eager to replicate the heroics he showed against MI and LSG. If the former RCB skipper does manage to put on a show and scores at least 11 runs, he will script history to become the first-ever player to muster a total of 2,500 IPL runs at a single venue.

So far in his career, Kohli has scored 2,489 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which also includes 18 half-centuries and three centuries in the IPL.

#1 David Warner could become the first-ever player to score 1,000 T20 runs vs RCB

David Warner raising his bat after a fifty vs RCB [IPLT20]

The second-highest run-getter of the ongoing competition with 209 runs at an average of 52.5, David Warner is another player who will be on the verge of creating a record.

With 943 T20 runs against the Royal Challengers over the course of his career, Warner has scored the most runs against RCB in T20 cricket history. He is just 57 runs shy of becoming the first-ever player to mount 1,000 runs against RCB.

Given his form, DC fans will bank on Warner to shatter the record in Bengaluru.

