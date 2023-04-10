IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's RCB vs LSG game 

After facing defeat in their last game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope for a better outing when they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated game is scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10.

The hosts will hope to bounce back after a humbling defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata. RCB bowlers had no answers to the onslaught by Shardul Thakur before KKR spinners spun the web around Faf du Plessis and Co. to hand them their first loss of the season.

LSG, on the other hand, are coming off a five-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). LSG have won two out of their three matches in IPL 2023 so far, but are yet to win a match away from home. It will be intriguing to see if the Lucknow-based team can secure their first away victory of the season tonight.

The upcoming game will also offer players from both franchises a chance to break some records. Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the fixture between RCB and LSG.

#3 Glenn Maxwell could hit his 200th four in IPL

A fantastic hitter of the cricket ball, Glenn Maxwell will be hoping to amass some runs under his belt after a poor outing last time.

The 34-year-old will also be on the verge of achieving a landmark against Lucknow. If Maxwell goes on to hit at least two boundaries on Monday, he will complete 200 fours in his IPL career.

By doing so, he will become only the seventh Australian to achieve the feat.

#2 KL Rahul could complete 4000 IPL runs

KL Rahul is a consistent run-getter in the IPL [IPLT20]

KL Rahul's consistency with the bat in the IPL is nothing less than phenomenal. The 30-year-old averages 47.04 and has a strike rate of 135.52 across 103 innings in the IPL. In total, he has amassed 3952 runs in his career so far.

The destructive opener is 48 runs shy of touching the 4000-run mark. If Rahul does have a great outing on Monday and manages to reach the landmark against Bangalore, he will become only the 11th Indian batter to complete 4,000 IPL runs.

#1 Virat Kohli could become the first-ever player to score 2500 IPL runs at a particular venue

Virat Kohli is an out-an-out IPL legend [IPLT20]

Fans will hope that Virat Kohli's love affair with the Chinnaswamy Stadium continues when RCB takes the field against LSG tonight.

Kohli, who is the only player to have been part of only one franchise since IPL 2008, will be eager to replicate the heroics he showed against MI.

If the former RCB skipper does manage to put on a show and scores at least 72 runs, he will script history to become the first-ever player to muster a total of 2,500 IPL runs at a single venue.

So far in his career, Kohli has scored 2,428 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which also includes 17 half-centuries and three centuries in the IPL.

