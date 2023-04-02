IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's RCB vs MI encounter 

In what will be a clash of titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to cross swords with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 5 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The high-octane match is set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, April 2.

RCB have been an in-form team as they have managed to reach the playoffs in the past three seasons. The Faf du Plessis-led side is well-settled and will look to commence their campaign on a winning note.

MI, meanwhile, finished with a wooden spoon last year and will look to play as per their reputation this time around. While the unavailability of Jasprit Bumrah will certainly hamper the solidity, the addition of Cameron Green and Jofra Archer will come as a sign of relief for the five-time champions.

Today's fixture will offer both teams a chance to break a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at three records that are on the verge of being broken ahead of the RCB vs MI game.

#1 Rohit Sharma could complete 5000 runs for MI

Rohit Sharma in action for MI [IPLT20]

The man who has led the Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles ever since captaining them in 2013, Rohit Sharma is on the verge of creating history for the franchise.

Currently with 4982 runs (including CLT20 for MI, Rohit is the leading run-getter for the franchise. He is just 18 runs shy of completing 5,000 runs and becoming the first-ever player in MI's history to achieve so.

#2 Virat Kohli could hit his 800th IPL boundary

Virat Kohli is an IPL legend [IPLT20]

Another swashbuckling Indian star who will be on the verge of breaking a record will be none other than Virat Kohli.

Since playing his first IPL game in 2008, the modern-day legend has taken the league by storm and has clobbered a total of 796 boundaries (578 fours + 218 sixes) in his IPL career.

Kohli is just four short of completing 800 boundaries in the tournament. If he manages to hit those against Mumbai, the former RCB skipper will become only the third player to achieve that after Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner (yesterday).

#3 Dinesh Karthik eyes 7000 T20 runs

Dinesh Karthik had a terrific IPL 2022 and will once again be a vital component in RCB's middle-order.

Karthik will look to kickstart the campaign on a high and enjoy a good start against MI. If the wicket-keeper batter manages to have a good game and scores at least 59 runs on Sunday, he will complete 7000 runs in his T20 career.

The 37-year old has so far scored 6941 runs at an average of 27.5 and at a strike rate of 135.3 across 330 T20 innings.

