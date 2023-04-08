IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's RR vs DC match 

In their third outing of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns with each other. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.
RR have played two games in the tournament so far with one victory and one loss. They began their campaign in style by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a big margin of 72 runs. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by a five-run margin in their last encounter.
On the other hand, DC have made a poor start in IPL 2023 so far as they have played lost both their league fixtures.
The team faced a loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs before losing out to defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in Delhi. After two defeats, the Capitals will look to get off the mark by claiming their first victory of the season against RR.
The upcoming game will also offer both franchises a chance to break some records and achieve milestones. On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that can be broken in the fixture between DC and RR.
#3 Anrich Nortje could become DC's third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history
DC's pace spearhead Anrich Nortje missed the first game but returned to bag two wickets in the second game against Gujarat.
His success will be key for his franchise, having taken 45 wickets at an average of 21 in just 31 appearances in the IPL for Delhi. This is the joint-third most wickets for DC in the IPL as Morne Morkel also took 45 IPL scalps during his time at the franchise.
If Nortje bags another scalp against Rajasthan, he will surpass Morkel to become the third-highest wicket-taker in DC's IPL history.
#2 Ravichandran Ashwin could become the highest wicket-taker against DC
With a total of 159 scalps in his IPL career, Ravichandran Ashwin is an underrated IPL legend.
One of the franchises against whom the 36-year old has cherished to perform is his former side DC. Against the Delhi-based franchise, Ashwin has bagged 22 wickets at an average of 21.9 across 20 innings.
If the wily spinner manages to bag at least two more scalps on Saturday, he will join Harbhajan Singh as the joint-highest wicket-taker against DC with 24 wickets. Moreover, if Ashwin scalps thrice, he will surpass Harbhajan in the tally.
#1 DC captain David Warner could enter the 6000-run club
Another IPL stalwart who could achieve a landmark in the upcoming clash will be David Warner.
The DC talisman, who recorded a gritty half-century to start off his campaign, has scored a remarkable 5,974 runs at an average of 42.07 in his IPL career so far.
The Aussie legend is just 26 runs short of reaching 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. If Warner manages to muster those runs against RR, he will become the first-ever overseas player to enter the 6,000-run club in the competition's history.
Only Virat Kohli (6,727) and Shikhar Dhawan (6,370) have scored over 6,000 runs in the cash-rich league so far.
