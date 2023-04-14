IPL 2023: 3 uncapped Indian stars from last season missing in action

Over the years, the IPL has been a launchpad for many young uncapped Indian cricketers who have used the T20 tournament as a platform to showcase their talent to the world. Many young Indian cricketers have made their names on the international circuit courtesy of strong and consistent performances in the IPL.

The last edition of the tournament produced significant performances from some of the uncapped Indians and they would have been itching to go on the field to replicate their success from the last edition. However, injuries have kept a few players out of the tournament.

Here, we take a look at some of the promising uncapped Indians from last season who are missing in action due to injuries.

#1 Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar was a standout performer for RCB during the last season

Rajat Patidar was arguably the find of the season for the Royal Challengers Banglore in IPL 2022. In seven innings during the last edition of the tournament, the RCB batter aggregated a total of 333 runs at an average of 55.5 along with an impressive strike-rate of 152.75, including a famous unbeaten century in the eliminator.

Patidar's ability to stand out in an already star-studded RCB batting line-up exemplifies the right-handed batter's class.

He will be very disappointed after missing out on IPL 2023 as another strong showing in the tournament could have made his case stronger for a regular selection in the national side.

#2 Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan was brilliant with the ball for the Lucknow Super Giants last season

Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the Lucknow Supergiants in IPL 2022. In nine matches for the franchise, the Uttar Pradesh bowler picked up 14 wickets with a standout economy of 5.97. The lanky left-arm medium pacer provided ample stability to the Lucknow bowling attack, proving to be a handy pick for the KL Rahul-led squad.

His performances were noted by cricket experts and was touted as the player to watch out for ahead of this season until an injury forced him out of action.

#3 Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary proved to be handy with the new ball for CSK

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a terrific ability to get the best out of his players and the fast bowling duo of Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh are prime examples.

During the last edition of the tournament, Mukesh Choudhary in particular turned out to be a surprise package for CSK, picking up 16 wickets from 13 games for the franchise. His ability to bowl in the powerplay and swing the ball early on with control came in handy for the side, as he turned out to be the leader of the attack last season.

Although, the right-arm medium pacer's inexperience reflected upon his higher economy of over 9, the young pacer would have looked to use the experience from the last edition to become the side's premier bowler one more time.

