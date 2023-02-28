IPL 2023: 5 players that CSK can choose as replacements for Kyle Jamieson

IPL 2023 is around the corner but a key player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kyle Jamieson, is struggling with an injury. The New Zealand seamer has an impressive track record of success on the international scene.

He has proven himself in Test cricket. In 16 matches of the longest format, the 28-year-old has taken 72 wickets at a highly impressive average of 19.45. He has performed well in one-day internationals as well, taking 11 wickets in just eight games for a respectable average of 4.31.

Jamieson was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for ₹1 crore during the IPL 2023 auction, in an effort to improve their bowling attack. Sadly, the talented pacer's recurring back injury makes it doubtful that he will play in the upcoming season.

Kyle Jamieson has been sidelined with a back injury since June last year and was trying to make a return in the ongoing two-match Test series against England. It was not, however, to be.

The tall seamer will have back surgery, which will keep him out of action for about four months. He won't be playing for CSK in the 16th IPL season as a result.

His replacement would now need to be picked by the Chennai-based team for IPL 2023. There are a few top-tier stars whom CSK may be considering as Jamieson's replacement.

Here, we take a look at five potential substitutes for the Black Caps bowler. They are certainly worthy of being considered by CSK.

#1 Dasun Shanaka

Shanaka has been in sublime form

In the T20 circuit, Dasun Shanaka has proven to be a consistent performer. In the shortest version, he has played 178 games and amassed 3,674 runs at a strike rate of 142.45. The 31-year-old has excelled internationally as well, scoring 1,328 runs at a strike rate of 121.83 in 85 T20 Internationals.

Shanaka has consistently attacked the opponents from the start and finished games flawlessly for his team. He has also held things together when his squad has struggled.

The Sri Lankan batter has generally led the innings beautifully in circumstances of pressure. In addition to his skill as a batsman, the Negombo-born player is a cunning operator with the ball and this has contributed to his value as a player. The IPL could be the perfect chance for him to showcase his talent yet again.

#2 Andrew Tye

Tye is a well-known name in T20s

T20 competitions have seen a lot of success for Andrew Tye. He has played in 214 games and taken 301 wickets at an incredible 8.18 economy rate. The 36-year-old is also no pushover with the bat. He has played important cameos batting later in the order.

Tye's incredible performances in the Big Bash League 2022–23 completely changed the game. He participated in 16 games for the Perth Scorchers and claimed 26 victims at an economy rate of 8.45.

His batting prowess significantly contributed to the Scorchers winning their fifth BBL title. He could do the same in IPL 2023.

Tye offers a wealth of expertise to any team. Given that the Australian pacer has been playing at the top of his game lately, the CSK management may be inclined to select him for the upcoming season of the lucrative tournament.

#3 Gerald Coetzee

Coetzee might make a big splash in IPL 2023

In the world of South African cricket, Gerald Coetzee is a rising star. He has played 12 List-A games, taking 20 wickets at an average of 5.20. In 38 games in the shortest version, the 22-year-old has claimed 54 victims at an economy rate of 7.83.

The young player caught the attention of CSK's SA20 team Joburg Super Kings, who selected him for the debut South African T20 League season. In the T20 extravaganza, Coetzee repaid the franchise's trust by wreaking havoc with the ball, and he could do the same in the IPL.

In nine games during SA20, the right-arm bowler picked up 17 wickets at an 8.07 economy rate. So, the Chennai team might consider adding him to their lineup for IPL 2023.

#4 Wayne Parnell

Will Parnell take Jamieson's place in IPL 2023?

In the game's shortest version, Wayne Parnell has been a reliable name. He has suffocated hitters with his variations and destroyed bowling lineups of the highest calibre.

The 33-year-old is also extremely skilled with the bat and contributes significantly for his team. He is a risky customer in the power play because of his ability to swing the new ball. At the end, he can deliver yorkers that crush the toes.

Parnell has played in 254 T20 outings and taken 257 wickets at an economy rate of 7.81. He has also scored 1,881 runs at a strike-rate of 123.91 in those matches. The bowling all-rounder has performed admirably for South Africa in T20I matches, taking 57 wickets at an 8.11 economy rate.

Being a left-arm pacer, Parnell gives the pace attack variety, and his batting is an additional benefit. Consequently, the Chennai team might be interested in hiring him for IPL 2023.

#5 Ryan Meredith

Meredith might be the right man for IPL 2023

T20 competitions have seen Riley Meredith consistently deliver. The 26-year-old has played in 77 T20 matches and has 100 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.33. In IPL, the Aussie pacer has displayed flashes of brilliance, taking 12 victims in 13 games at an economy rate of 9.00.

Meredith's outstanding exploits ignited the Big Bash League's 2022–23 season. He regularly recorded speeds of over 140 kmph, and his ferocious pace shook batters. The 26-year-old took part in 14 matches for the Hobart Hurricanes, recording 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.10.

Meredith's addition will give Chennai's pace attack another facet and round out their bowling lineup. The speedster is in excellent form, so CSK might acquire him to replace Jamieson for IPL 2023.

