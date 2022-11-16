IPL 2023 Auction: 3 franchises that can target Jason Holder 

Ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction, which is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23, all 10 franchises declared their respective lists of retained and released players on Tuesday, November 15.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who were one of the two new franchises in IPL 2022 alongside champions Gujarat Titans (GT), also revealed their list of retentions, deciding to keep as many as 15 players. However, the Lucknow-based franchise let go of seven players, including their marquee signing Jason Holder.

Holder was snapped up by LSG for a hefty price of ₹8.75 crore at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. While the former West Indies skipper didn't set the stage on fire in this year's IPL, he had a decent campaign for the KL Rahul-led team.

In 12 matches, Holder claimed 14 wickets at an average of just under 28 and an economy rate of 9.42. LSG experimented with his batting position quite a lot throughout the competition, meaning Holder faced only 44 balls, scoring 58 runs in the process.

With Holder now being released by LSG, other franchises might be eyeing the Caribbean all-rounder. With his long levers, Holder can tonk lusty blows at will, while he always remains a genuine threat with his pace bowling as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the three franchises that can show real interest in Holder and might target him at the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who always like to keep multi-faceted players in their ranks, are expected to keep tabs on Holder.

With Dwayne Bravo no longer being a part of the team, Holder might be a perfect replacement for his fellow Caribbean all-rounder. Bravo was a proven performer and a go-to death bowler for MS Dhoni and Co., and Holder can take up that role as well.

Holder's instinct of batting deep and going for the kill in the final overs is also something that suits Dhoni's philosophy. He may well be a good fit for the four-time IPL champions.

#2 Gujarat Titans

Another franchise that might look to rope in Holder are the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

One of the major reasons behind GT's success in their maiden IPL season was their potent bowling attack. The Hardik Pandya-led side had as many as six proper bowling options in each game. Acquiring Holder, who bowls his four overs on most occasions, might provide GT with more bowling options.

The Gujarat-based franchise have also left out Lockie Ferguson and Dominic Drakes, meaning Alzarri Joseph is their only overseas pacer at present.

Barring skipper Pandya, GT also don't have an ideal high-quality pace-bowling all-rounder in their ranks. All these factors might tempt Gujarat to go after Holder at the auction.

#1 SunRisers Hyderabad

A reunion between Holder and SunrRsers Hyderabad (SRH) might be on the cards in the upcoming IPL season.

The biggest call that the Orange Army made from their retention list was to part ways with Kane Williamson, who captained the franchise in IPL 2022.

Undoubtedly, SRH will be eyeing a leader at the auction and Holder might be the ideal candidate to captain the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Apart from his excellent all-round abilities, Holder is a well-versed skipper who has the experience of captaining his national side, West Indies, in all three formats.

It might not be surprising if Hyderabad decides to go after Holder, given that the 31-year-old has already worked with them. He performed brilliantly, taking 31 wickets at an average of 16.6 in only 16 matches for the 2016 IPL champions.

