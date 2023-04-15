IPL 2023 Match 20, RCB vs DC: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

Both RCB and DC are near the bottom of the points table. While Bangalore have two points on the board from three matches, Delhi are dead last without any wins from four encounters. They might ponder a few changes to get back in the win column in the tournament.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 20 of IPL 2023 between RCB and DC.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RCB vs DC: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs DC in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli's middle-overs slowdown is one of RCB's biggest problems

The good news for RCB is that they will be able to avail the services of Wanindu Hasaranga, who has joined the squad after fulfilling his international commitments. He will replace either Wayne Parnell or David Willey in the playing XI, with both left-arm pacers offering similar skillsets.

While Parnell is more of an all-phase bowler, Willey is a better batter and has played more games this year. Although the South African put in a decent display in RCB's previous game, he could be the one to make way.

Bangalore might be tempted to play both Hasaranga and Karn Sharma, given how the latter has bowled so far this year. If they are satisfied with just one wrist-spinner, Akash Deep could return to the side.

Anuj Rawat and Suyash Prabhudessai are candidates to be used as impact substitutes if the home side chase.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 20 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Impact player candidates: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage.

RCB vs DC: DC Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB in IPL 2023

David Warner's decision-making has been distinctly sub-par this year

DC's top-order batters have been terrible so far in IPL 2023, and Mitchell Marsh's impending return will help matters.

With Marsh returning, the Capitals will need to choose between Mustafizur Rahman and Rovman Powell. While the former turned in an excellent death-bowling display in the previous game, the latter's exclusion would leave the middle order without any power.

If Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed are fit, DC could play one of the two left-arm pacers instead of Mustafizur. If they aren't, though, Powell might have to miss out.

Young Yash Dhull, who only entered the playing XI in the last game, might have to make way for Marsh.

DC's predicted playing XI for Match 20 of IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya.

Impact player candidates: Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed.

