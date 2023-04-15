IPL 2023 Match 21, LSG vs PBKS: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Stadium in Match 21 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 15.

LSG are currently second in the points table and have established themselves as one of the early contenders to grab a playoff spot. PBKS, meanwhile, have faded after a bright start and find themselves in fifth place.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 21 of IPL 2023 between LSG and PBKS.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

LSG vs PBKS: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Will LSG consider bringing in Quinton de Kock?

Kyle Mayers has failed twice in a row this year. While his exploits in LSG's first two matches would've usually been enough to help him keep his spot, he's currently competing with one Quinton de Kock.

Mayers could still be retained by the Super Giants management, who might not want to switch things up too much. But with Marcus Stoinis finding form, they might be tempted to partner KL Rahul with someone who can take down pace of all kinds in De Kock.

Jaydev Unadkat has been unimpressive thus far and should lose his place to Yash Thakur. If Lucknow bowl first, Amit Mishra could enter the playing XI to support the likes of Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 21 of IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact player candidates: Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra.

LSG vs PBKS: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Sam Curran needs to contribute more with the bat for PBKS

Matthew Short played an impressive innings at No. 3 in the previous game. With Liam Livingstone expected to be unavailable for this contest, PBKS could field a similar side.

Prabhsimran Singh has bagged a couple of ducks on the trot but should retain his place in the side, while the rest of the middle order wears a settled look. Bhanuka Rajapaksa didn't seem to be fully fit in the previous game, and Sikandar Raza could enter the fray if the Sri Lankan doesn't make the grade.

Nathan Ellis might be better-suited to Lucknow's conditions, but the Kings seem intent on having Kagiso Rabada in their side. While it might not be a smart move, especially since Ellis impressed at the start of the tournament, Rabada could continue to be picked.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 21 of IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player candidates: Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Nathan Ellis.

Poll : Should LSG drop Kyle Mayers for Quinton de Kock? Yes No 0 votes