IPL 2023 Match 22, MI vs KKR: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 16.

The five-time champions are placed ninth in the points table with one win from three matches and the second-lowest net run rate in the competition right now. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, are just inside the top half of the standings with two victories from four games.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 22 of IPL 2023 between MI and KKR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

MI vs KKR: MI Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav is in a miserable run of form at the moment

Jofra Archer has missed MI's last two matches, and he doesn't seem to have recovered completely yet. Mumbai are bound to be cautious with his fitness, and in his absence, the Aussie pace pairing of Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith could continue.

Arshad Khan has been a touch expensive of late, and the left-armer is reaching the end of his tether as far as a spot in the playing XI is concerned. Sandeep Warrier could replace him if MI aren't ready to give him another chance to prove his worth, but that might be slightly harsh on the talented youngster.

Behrendorff could come off the bench as an impact sub if Mumbai bat first.

MI's predicted playing XI for Match 22 of IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith.

Impact player candidates: Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani.

MI vs KKR: KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's place in the XI could be threatened by Jason Roy

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has played one notable innings, but consistency has been hard to find for the dynamic batter.

With N Jagadeesan playing an impressive cameo in the previous game, the Knight Riders could hand the Tamil Nadu man the wicket-keeping gloves. That would free up a spot for Jason Roy, who would be right at home on the Wankhede surface.

Andre Russell suffered a bout of cramps in the last game and could be replaced by David Wiese if he doesn't pull up well.

The struggling pace attack will give Nitish Rana and the team management some headaches, but they might not press the panic button just yet.

KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 22 of IPL 2023: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact player candidates: Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana.

